The Arkansas Community Foundation’s Faulkner County Affiliate recognized three philanthropists and discussed its Funding Faulkner Forever initiative during its 20th anniversary celebration.
The group established the Jerry B. Adams Excellence in Philanthropy Award and awarded its first three recipients – the late Robert “Bob” Nabholz, Charles Nabholz and Charles Weaver.
Bob Nabholz was instrumental in starting the first Community Chest, which later became the United Way of Central Arkansas, as well as the Arkansas Community Foundation Faulkner County Affiliate. He served as president of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, Young Business Men’s Association and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. He helped found the Conway Industrial Development Commission and served on the Arkansas Children’s Colony board and the state Board go Higher Education.
His family accepted the award on his behalf.
Charles Nabholz has served on several community boards including the Arkansa Community Foundation Faulkner County Affiliate, Conway Regional health System Foundation, Independent Living Services, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, Conway Development Corporation, St. Joseph Catholic School Board, and the St. Joseph Catholic Endowment. He has won many awards for his service to Conway including the Distinguished Service Award from the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for CHI-St. Vincent Medical System, the CARTI Foundation and the Arkansas research Alliance.
Weaver has served on the board of the Arkansas Community Foundation Faulkner County Affiliate from 2001 and retired from in June 2021. He used his involvement to further state commitments to education, supporting and donating to Vilonia Schools, the Building Construction program at the University of Central Arkansas College of Business, support for the Razorback programs and the School of Engineering at the University of Arkansas. He has also created various scholarships, construction projects and donation initiatives for the Conway, Beebe, Cabot and Vilonia school districts.
The Arkansas Community Foundation Faulkner County Affiliate also detailed its Funding Faulkner Forever matching gift program designed “to assist our partner organizations [Bethlehem House, Faulkner County Council on Aging, Boys and Girls Club, Rise House, CAPCA, United Way, Deliver Hope and Giving Tree] in sustaining and developing ongoing policies to increase their endowments,” Pete Tanguay, Arkansas Community Foundation Faulkner Affiliate board member said.
The Arkansas Community Foundation Faulkner Affiliate will match up to $5,000 for each endowment.
In its first year, the inaugural Arkansas Community Foundation Faulkner Affiliate Board raised $70,000, established one donor-created endowment fund, received 21 grant applications and awarded $10,000 in grants.
In its 20th year, it has grown to 75 funds, with assets of $11.2 million and have returned to the community over $5.3 million in grants during the past 19 years.
