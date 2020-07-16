The Community Foundation of Faulkner County, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, awarded $34,000 in grants ito 28 local nonprofits, including the Faulkner County Council on Aging, the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Community Action Program for Central Arkansas.
All three of those organizations are using the funds to respond to food insecurity in the area by funding their meal programs.
The foundation received grant requests from 48 organizations which totaled more than $154,000, according to a Community Foundation of Faulkner County news release,. The foundation received matching funds from the state this year for capacity building and animal welfare projects.
Aspire Arkansas data assisted in identifying the organizations chosen for grants by checking applicants for meeting the central pillars of Aspire: education, families, health and community.
Other organizations which received grant funding include the ArkanPaws Animal Rescue, the Conway Police Department, the United Way of Central Arkansas and the Conway Symphony Orchestra.
The ArkanPaws Animal rescue will use its grant funds to upgrade and repair some of their outdoor pens, fences and roofs.
The Conway Police Department plans to use its funds for the annual Child Safety Fair Program. The United Way of Central Arkansas will use its funds to help supplement funding needs for their Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, while the Conway Symphony Orchestra will expand its community outreach program with their funds.
For more information on the Community Foundation of Faulkner County and the grant recipients, visit www.arcf.org.
