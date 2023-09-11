The Theodore Campbell Post No. 16 of the American Legion and other Faulkner County veterans groups and first responder organizations joined together for a Patriot Day of Service and Remembrance on Monday at Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park.

The University of Central Arkansas ROTC Color Guard participated in the ceremony which honored those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

