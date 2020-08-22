On Thursday, members of the Faulkner County community packed area high school parking lots and stayed in their cars in an effort to show support for their teachers.
Supportive signs were on display in dozens of dashboards to show educators how much they mean to the community.
“You make a difference every day” and “You are being prayed for” are a couple of examples of the signs on display at the support rally at Conway High School.
Hands were raised through sunroofs and people even sat on top of their cars and worshipped with local leaders and the radio station, Y107.7.
The parking lot in front of the CHS gymnasium was packed with staff, students, parents and leaders from local churches. Everyone who was not in their cars were wearing masks with the exception of the worship leaders when praying.
An overall message of hope was exuded from those leading and in attendance. While this year is unprecedented for teachers, parents and students, the crowd at the parking lot gave support in the form of clapping and honking their horns for a great school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.