Several animal lovers joined together recently to help a Mayflower family keep their beloved dog as part of their family.
A dog named Silver (aka Sweets) was getting out of her yard, in spite of a 4-foot fence, according to a post on the Mayflower Animal Control Fanpage in early August.
Because some neighbors were not happy with the situation, the owner tearfully and reluctantly asked Mayflower Animal Control officials to help rehome Silver, who is 19 months old.
The owner’s love for her dog was evident, and posts about helping to fix the fence soon began to appear on Facebook. The end result? Volunteers were organized and monetary donations were collected to improve Silver’s fence.
On Aug. 21, several members of the community gathered at Silver’s home, where volunteers installed turn-ins and three strings of barbed wire to make the fence taller. So far, the efforts have been successful, and Silver has been staying in her yard.
Those who donated to the effort were Ron and Vernadean Webb, Wayne and Carol Palasack, Lisa Easterling, Pat Worm and Penny York, according to Lisa Kossman, animal control officer. Those who volunteered manpower were Ron and Vernadean Webb, Kathi Clevenger, Amy Copelin, Danny Hester and Chad Kossman.
