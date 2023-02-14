Friends, family and community members across the Conway area came together on Saturday afternoon at the Kris Allen stage for a prayer vigil for Tanvi Marupally, the 14-year-old Conway girl who went missing on Jan. 17.
Jenny Wallace led the vigil on Saturday with Gary Logan, the principal at Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School, and Elijah Aaron with Northside Church of Christ each leading a prayer. Their prayers were followed by a performance of a hymn sung by Marvin Williams.
Tanvi’s parents, Pavan Roy Marupally and Sridevi Eadara, were in attendance for the vigil as the community came together to send positive vibes and love their way.
“They are so grateful and they are so overwhelmed with the support that they have been given from this community,” Wallace, who has been organizing the searches for Tanvi, said. “They are at loss without Tanvi.”
Tanvi Marupally is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet, five inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She was last seen via security camera footage on Jan. 17 at Conway Junior High School headed toward the bus pickup area. She was wearing a purple jacket and a pink hoodie on underneath at the time.
“For those of you who don’t know Tanvi, she is brilliant, she is kind, she is one of the kindest people,” Wallace said. “She’s a good, good girl. She’s so studious.”
The vigil ended with community members volunteering to canvas the the city in search for her. Organizers placed an emphasis on trying to get all of the security camera footage in the city to see if she will show up on them.
“Cameras usually last for 30 days,” Wallace said. “We need every camera in Conway to be viewed to see if she could be found on that footage. It doesn’t matter if it’s on Davis Street or if its on Hogan Lane.”
Anyone with information regarding Tanvi’s whereabouts is urged to contact CPD at 501-450-6120 or 501-450-6135 to leave a tip.
“We need this to stay in the news [and] we need this to stay on social media,” Wallace said. “You guys are going to be how we bring her home. I need you to channel that mama bear in you as if she’s your 14-year-old child. That is how we have to behave to bring her home.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
