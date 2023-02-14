Friends, family and community members across the Conway area came together on Saturday afternoon at the Kris Allen stage for a prayer vigil for Tanvi Marupally, the 14-year-old Conway girl who went missing on Jan. 17.

Jenny Wallace led the vigil on Saturday with Gary Logan, the principal at Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School, and Elijah Aaron with Northside Church of Christ each leading a prayer. Their prayers were followed by a performance of a hymn sung by Marvin Williams.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

