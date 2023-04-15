Community members shared their thoughts on the actions of the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Public comments centered on previous meetings, academics in the district and board members’ decisions over the past year.
Conway resident Xandra Sharpe told board members she made the decision to transfer her son to CPSD “to get away from the racism and small-mindedness of our previous district.” Sharpe, however, called that decision “short lived.”
“This board can give a masterclass in bullying,” Sharpe said. “You have bullied trans kids, black kids, teachers, coaches [and] community speakers at this very podium.”
Sharpe also expressed her concern about the number of teachers leaving the district in recent months.
“I saw how many teachers are resigning and I know that that’s normal for this time, but that’s just the start,” Sharpe said. “When teachers are given the resources, support, encouragement, staffing, autonomy of their classrooms and trust from district leadership, they will go above and beyond for their students.”
Sharpe ended her statement by telling board members that they “are actively creating a hostile environment that isn’t conducive to learning and is actually dangerous,” adding “I hope you have the day you deserve.”
Two other speakers, Hypatia Meraviglia and Brooke Morgan, spoke similarly to Sharpe. Meraviglia discussed the board’s decision to pass a policy regarding the use of bathrooms by transgender students and encouraged residents to vote in the upcoming school board elections in May, saying “this board can be what we make it.”
“This board is putting children in danger of sexual harassment,” Meraviglia said. “This board is destroying lives. Health care providers for trans children report a leap in suicidal ideation after the passing of policies like these in Arkansas. This board knowingly and intentionally chose to expose our children to harm.”
Morgan focused on academics and mentioned Board President Andre’ Acklin’s repeated misgendering of Meraviglia, who identifies as trans and uses they/them pronouns, at the March board meeting.
“Our students are not at grade level when it comes to literacy, but what are you guys focused on?” Morgan asked board members. “That’s right, bathrooms. We’ve been focusing on bathrooms, critiquing Black history, making Facebook comments about banning 850 books and at the last meeting, misgendering a speaker multiple times.”
One community member, Jimmie Cavin, did speak in favor of the board, defending them from remarks made by some of the speakers about individual board members.
“Everything [a previous speaker] said [about Milburn] is what I spent a lot of hours in Lonoke County, eight miles down a dirt road where I was raised, shoveling out of a barn,” Cavin said.
Cavin also said he was “sick” of speakers “branding people racists when they’re not,” saying “you can have a difference of opinion [or] you can have a difference in how things should be done.”
“When you come up here and start thinking these [board members] are punching bags, they’re not,” Cavin said, later telling the board “you’re not evil people, you’re good people.”
Board member Linda Hargis spoke about some of the remarks made about academics at Tuesday’s meeting and pushed back against an email circulated in recent weeks about a decline in academic performance at CPSD in the recent years, correcting the email writer’s assertion that current board members are responsible for the decline. The statistics cited in the email are from years that the current school board wasn’t in place, 2016-2017 and 2021-2022, Hargis said.
“Where were you in 2016 upset about scores?” Hargis asked the audience. “Where were you? This isn’t new in this district.”
Hargis also told patrons concerned about academics within the district that she is part of a group that is volunteering to help elementary students who need additional academic assistance.
“I would encourage you if you are as concerned about academics as you say you are, join up with us next year and get in there and help some elementary kids learn their alphabet and learn how to read,” Hargis said.
Hargis also pushed back against the suggestion that the district is “losing teachers because of this school board,” calling those rumors “ridiculous.” Hargis asked CPSD Staff Recruitment and Student Services Director Karen Lasker what she’s hearing from prospective employees about the district.
“I’m proud to say that every time I go out of the state or in the state, the students are eager to speak to me, just as much as they were before any of this happened,” Lasker said.
Superintendent Jeff Collum and Human Resources Director Keisha Jefferson echoed Lasker’s sentiments.
“Our numbers of candidates that are applying for our positions are up...” Jefferson said. “While I don’t have all the answers and I know you don’t either, Conway is still thriving and we’re going to do the best we can while we’re here.”
Another speaker at Tuesday’s meeting asked board members whether they had “taken the opportunity to engage with someone of another race or belief system” in the past 60 days since the board’s February meeting.
At that meeting, held in the aftermath of a controversy regarding the wearing of Black History Month T-shirts by members of the Conway High School girls’ basketball team, community member Tremayne Harris asked the board when they last “ate at a Black person’s house.”
Board member Bill Milburn, who is facing a challenger in his bid for re-election in May, asked Harris at that meeting to name a day and time and he’d be happy to have dinner with him. On Tuesday night, Milburn said he gave Harris his phone number in February, but Milburn hasn’t heard anything since. Milburn did say, however, that he and his wife received a tour of the Pine Street Community Museum from Leona Walton, another speaker at the February meeting who is a member of the museum’s board.
“I didn’t ignore it,” Milburn said. “I tried to follow up. I did follow up with Ms. Walton and I’m still open to the invitation to go to the gentleman’s house for supper. I’m just waiting on a phone call.”
Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, board members heard an update on a due-process complaint that a parent of a district student with disabilities filed with the Arkansas Department of Education’s Special Education Unit against CPSD in March 2022. District Attorney Jay Bequette said the district formally settled the complaint with the parent in December.
Confusion arose in recent weeks because of an email Bequette sent in which he wrote that the board approved the settlement agreement. The board, however, did not approve the settlement. Collum did. Bequette apologized for the email mistake and said he meant to write that “we had approval by the district for the settlement.”
Bequette told board members that superintendents are able to approve settlement agreements without board approval and that is the practice CPSD has instituted in the past. Collum said the focus should be on the outcome for the student.
“There may have been some misunderstandings about communication and technicalities, [but] we took care of the student,” Collum said. “And for that, I can stand up and be very proud of.”
Board members will meet again at 6 p.m. on May 2, one week earlier than its regular meeting date due to the May 9 school board elections. The July board meeting will take place on July 18, one week later than the board’s regular meeting date. All board meetings are open to the public and take place in the CPSD Administration Building.
