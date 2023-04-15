Community members shared their thoughts on the actions of the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Public comments centered on previous meetings, academics in the district and board members’ decisions over the past year.

Conway resident Xandra Sharpe told board members she made the decision to transfer her son to CPSD “to get away from the racism and small-mindedness of our previous district.” Sharpe, however, called that decision “short lived.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

