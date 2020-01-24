Every year, millions of people across the U.S. go hungry.
The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as, at times, the lack of access to enough food to provide for all household members.
In 2017, 40 million people struggled with hunger and 15 million households were designated as food insecure.
According to the USDA, Arkansas is one of eight states — 17.5% — which hold the highest rates of food insecurity in the U.S. — Mississippi sits at 18.7%, Louisiana at 18.3%, Alabama at 18.1%, New Mexico at 17.6%, Kentucky at 17.3%, Maine at 16.4% and Oklahoma at 15.2%.
Residents of Faulkner County are not alone.
The Log Cabin Democrat compiled a list of local nonprofits, churches and others who provide meal assistance to those across the community:
• Salvation Army provides food boxes from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2125 Harkrider St. Contact 329-1712.
• Grace Baptist Church provides food boxes from 9-11 a.m. on Mondays, except the last one of the month. Clothing is also available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. The church is located at 1540 Trison Lane. Contact 327-0983.
• Central Baptist Church provides food boxes from 3-6 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at 3333 Dave Ward Dr. Contact 329-9283.
• Soul Food Café provides breakfast and lunch, food boxes, haircuts, clothing, showers and laundry services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at 1717 South Donaghey Ave. Homeless transportation is available throughout the day as well. Contact 514-5325.
• Wesley United Methodist Church provides food boxes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2310 East Oak St. Contact 327-7629.
• Pickles Gap Baptist Church provides food boxes from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursdays at 2 Pickles Gap Rd. Contact 327-4781.
• Antioch Baptist Church provides food boxes from 10-11 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., and clothing from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays at 150 Amith Rd. Contact 329-5153.
• First United Methodist Church provides food boxes from 4-6:30 p.m. every Thursday, and a hot, free meal at 5:30 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday. The church is located at 1610 Prince St. Contact 329-3801.
• The Bethlehem House provides dinner at 6 p.m. daily, 4:30-6 p.m. showers available, bread available for pick up. Call 329-4862 ahead to receive a food box. Located at 1115 Parkway.
• Contact Cathy Reed at 358-6098 at the Conway Ministry Center for food box delivery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.
• CAPCA provides food boxes from 8:15-11:30 a.m. every third Thursday at 707 Robins St. Contact 329-3891.
• First Presbyterian Church provides a hot meal at 5:30 p.m. every first and third Thursday at 2400 Prince St. Contact 329-6483.
• Salem United Methodist Church has a sharing fridge located at the exterior of the church located at 1018 Salem Rd. The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry distributes food from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday located in the education building on the Salem UMC campus. Anyone is eligible for a food box once during a 30-day period. Please bring a photo ID. Contact 501-327-2884.
