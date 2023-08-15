Two Faulkner County nonprofits partnered with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) last weekend to provide area students with school supplies ahead of the start of classes.
The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO), in coordination with the Pine Street Community Backpack Program and the FCSO, hosted its “Back to School Bash” on Saturday at Fifth Avenue Park in Conway. Students and families who attended the event received backpacks, school supplies and food.
CoHO planned the event, while the Pine Street Community Backpack Program provided the backpacks and school supplies, the FCSO stated via social media on Monday.
“Chief Deputy Chad Wooley enjoyed being able to run the grill, while Public Information Officer Sherry Skaggs was able to serve food and hand out backpacks,” the FCSO stated. “We appreciate everyone who joined us.”
The CoHO bash was part of a busy weekend for the Pine Street Community Backpack Program. The program gave out backpacks and school supplies to nearly 1,000 students, a social media post by the group read.
“We are an amazing community and we are so grateful to have each of you,” the Pine Street Community Backpack Program said. “See you all next year and hope that all of our students and teachers have a wonderful year.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
