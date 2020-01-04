As every new year rolls around, people across the world make plans to be better and do better in the coming months.
Researchers estimate that around 40 percent of Americans make New Years resolutions, whether that be personal or professional, to read more, have a positive mindset, spend less or just to eat better and work out – that one is the most common at 71 percent.
The Log Cabin Democrat spoke to several local business owners and community leaders, teachers, doctors and more to see what their plans for 2020, a whole new decade, were.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry
In 2020, professionally, Castleberry said the City of Conway will continue with work on the streets, sidewalks and drainage system, as well as adding trails, biking infrastructure and moving in a positive manner so that Conway is “a city people want to call home.” Personally, he wants to continue spending time with my family and friends and continue to be thankful for the many blessings in his life.
Patti Stobaugh, owner of PattiCakes Bakery
For the new year, Stobaugh plans to resolve to work less so she can spend more time with family and friends. Her business resolution is to get their plans for bread going, including doing the breads for Stoby’s and “yummy, crusty breads for sale at the two bakeries.”
Jimmy Warren, community activist
For 2020, Warren plans to focus is on building a closer relationship with God, more quality moments with his family and improving his physical/mental health.
“I want to make sure that I am the best version of myself, so that I can be a better Husband, Father, and Community Advocate.”
He said he also wants to “consciously embrace every moment by taking a step away from being overly active on social media and make strides to follow a path to financial freedom.”
Leia Smith, Children’s Advocacy Alliance
Smith said New Years resolutions have never been her “cup of tea” but in the “spirit of re-centering” herself in 2020, she wants to connect more individuals in the community with the ability to “change a child’s story for the better,” through CAA and more.
“I think there are few things more powerful than seeing change happen through giving your time to a bigger picture cause.”
Dr. Thad Hardin, Banister-Lieblong Clinic
For 2020, Dr. Hardin plans to read one nonfiction book a month, do 150 minutes of cardio weekly, read the Bible daily and start and end each day with positive attitude.
Paris Broyles, teacher at Sallie Cone Elementary
As Broyles reflects back on the past year, she said she can say what a blessing from the Lord and has learned so much about loving herself and living life to the fullest, taking chances and having dreams and knowing that there’s a purpose and a plan for her. She said she has no regrets about her life choices.
“It’s a lesson learned and I move on. Apologizing doesn’t always mean I’m wrong and the other persons right it just means that I value our relationship more than my ego.”
This year, Broyles plans to embrace her uniqueness and face her flaws.
“I want to do something different and hold fast to the outcome. I am convinced that worrying is a total waste of time. It doesn’t change anything. So this year as I reflect back on my lessons learned, I will worry less and pray more.”
