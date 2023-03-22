Members of the community are invited to gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Faulkner County Library Community Garden to celebrate missing Conway teenager Tanvi Marupally’s 15th birthday.
In honor of Marupally’s birthday, community members will plant a tree in the library garden at 1900 Tyler Street.
“Tanvi loves all things nature and we know she will be thrilled to have her own fruit tree growing at the Faulkner County Library Community Garden,” Jenny Wallace wrote in a Facebook post announcing the event.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Marupally – who is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing five feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds – has been missing since Jan. 17, having last been seen via security camera footage at Conway Junior High School headed toward the bus pickup area.
“Instead of getting on the bus, Tanvi continued walking north on Davis Street. Tanvi was last seen wearing a purple winter jacket, a pink pullover, a blue shirt and tan pants,” the Conway Police Department said in a request for the public to review their own security camera footage in early February.
In the weeks since Marupally went missing, the community has come together to search for her and offer their support to her family. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, community members gathered for a prayer vigil and community canvas. At that vigil, Wallace spoke about Marupally.
“For those of you who don’t know Tanvi, she is brilliant, she is kind, she is one of the kindest people,” Wallace said. “She’s a good, good girl. She’s so studious.”
Anyone with information regarding Tanvi’s whereabouts is urged to contact CPD at 501-450-6120 or 501-450-6135 to leave a tip.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@
thecabin.net.
