Community to come together to celebrate missing teen's birthday

Missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally loved nature, Jenny Wallace wrote, in explaining why community members will plant a tree in her honor on her 15th birthday on Sunday.

Members of the community are invited to gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Faulkner County Library Community Garden to celebrate missing Conway teenager Tanvi Marupally’s 15th birthday.

In honor of Marupally’s birthday, community members will plant a tree in the library garden at 1900 Tyler Street.

