Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Jimmie Decker, Bethlehem Youth Minister, preached the morning message titled “Our Living Hope” from I Peter 1:3-9 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Youth Sunday activities were observed. Tate Fletcher, Caleb Harvison, Shiloh Maxwell, Amaris Talley, Madison Gregg, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Kady Gregg and Anna Whitley gave the announcements, and Aiden Talley led the prayer before the message.
Bethlehem Baptist Church Senior Adults will be honored Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Family Life Center at 6 p.m. The Ends of the Earth Fundraiser Dinner and Auction will take place Feb. 5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 5 p.m. It will benefit AJ’s Ministry Fund.
Avery Higgins celebrated her 4th birthday on Jan. 27 with her family, grandparents and great grandparents.
Danny and Linda Roberts served as host and hostess for the Roberts’ siblings. Attending were Randy and Becky Roberts, Sandra Bradberry, Martha Wilcox and Leta Kirkland. Meredith Thrash was unable to attend.
Meredith fell getting her mail and broke her shoulder. We wish her a speedy recovery.
Several men from Bethlehem Baptist Church took a trail ride around the Hector area on January 19.ng o The men going on the trip were Thurl Smith, Garry Reeves, Rick Bryan, Bill Love, Bill Townsend, Austin Farris, Calvin Davis, Rod Davis, Melvin Bone and Bruce Hall. They have a great time.
The Business Department at Central Baptist College in Conway will be named for Joyce Garrison on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. during CBC Homecoming. Joyce was raised in the Horseshoe Mountain Community.
We extend sympathy to the family of Mary Lue Carr. Her funeral was Friday at Greenbrier Freewill Baptist Church. Several from this area and Wooster attended the service.
Guy news
Good morning. It’s fixing to be a bad couple of days weather wise.
Sandy will be going to Clinton rehab for therapy. Weather isn’t looking good here to go today; we will see. We are being checked out as I write this now.
Please keep Sherry Mercer McPherson in your prayers. She is having health problems. Also keep in prayers Bessie Bearden. Dean Bryant, Waymon Passmore family, the family of the freshman student from Conway Junior High School to be found and her parents too.
Well we all know who is going to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Cincinnati games was one of those where you were sitting on the edge of your seat for sure. Both teams worked hard to win. Congratulations to the Chiefs.
Please be safe out there driving in this weather. Driving fast is not a good thing. Remember to wear your mask for yourself and others.
Don’t forget to clean out closets garages and take to Guy-Perkins PTO for its annual yard sale this summer. That is one of the ways where it raises money to supply school supplies to the entire school all the way to 12th grade and supplies for teachers’ parties for students all goes toward the students’ teachers.
What a great school we have. Go T-Birds strong. Sandy is a strong believer in being strong and loves her school and all those that love her.
Please keep Mac Kennedy in prayers; he was admitted in the hospital Sunday night. Wishing you a speedy recovery.
Have a great week. Sorry about last week, I thought I sent it. It’s crazy this past week.
Thank you to the ICU new unit in the Conway Regional Medical Center. You guys are amazing, that is for sure. Dr. Ismail, words cannot say how much we appreciate you and the staff and doctors in ICU. You went beyond caring and was positive she would get off the vent . I will always be so grateful to you All the drs there and this great nurses and techs. I will also be so grateful to you. I’ve run across a lot of doctors that don’t have a good attitude toward someone like Sandy. thank you so much again. Our stay on the third floor was a pleasant stay. Thank you for the caring staff on north side. Sandy will always treasure the drawings that was made for her by the tech Olivia on the 3rd floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.