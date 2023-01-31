Horseshoe Mountain news

Bro. Jimmie Decker, Bethlehem Youth Minister, preached the morning message titled “Our Living Hope” from I Peter 1:3-9 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Youth Sunday activities were observed. Tate Fletcher, Caleb Harvison, Shiloh Maxwell, Amaris Talley, Madison Gregg, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Kady Gregg and Anna Whitley gave the announcements, and Aiden Talley led the prayer before the message.

(0) comments

