Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Good morning to everyone out there that reads the Community News. It’s been pretty hot this last week and this week.
Next week those big yellow buses start their runs for school, which starts on Aug. 16. Remember to watch those flashing lights and that stop sign. It means stop — do not pass on either side of the bus. That bus is carrying precious cargo, our children. Be respectful and do not pass. If you are in a five-lane, traffic stops both ways. Thank you to the bus drivers all over the state for protecting that precious cargo. It is against the law to pass a school bus that is stopped with flashing lights and that red stop sign.
Prayers are need for Cary Wilson, his dad, Charlene and Mickey Fortner's family, Cassie Coats and family, Lorianne Stevenson and all the families that are home because of COVID, the ones in the hospital with COVID, the medical teams taking care of those with COVID, Todd Watkins who recently had open heart surgery. Patricia Hartwick who also had open heart surgery and Bogan Hartwick, who is going back to the heart doctor.
Keep in prayers for the Guy-Perkins staff and all school employees who are starting back to school again in this pandemic. The staff at Guy-Perkins School was treated with lunch on Tuesday by the Guy Church of Christ. I hope each of you will have a great year. We are blessed to have so many good staff and administrators to serve our children and community.
Prayers for the recent car crashes on Highway 65.
If you have news such as family trips you have taken, visitors visiting you or how you have been doing trying to stay safe from the pandemic.
Sunday night I was invited over to the best neighbor around, Bessie Bearden, for supper. It was good to visit with my friends. Dean Bryant was there, too.
Have a great week. Be safe and look out for those big yellow buses carrying this precious children to school. Send me news.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "What It Costs to Experience God's Best" from Proverbs 11:1-13 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny and Robin Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Bro. Martin was honored for 10 years as pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church and for his birthday with cards of well wishes. Jennifer Jameson was given flowers and Madelyn Jameson was given a box of cookies.
Amanda Hall was honored with a birthday/graduation party by family and friends Saturday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Many in our area are staying close to home due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
