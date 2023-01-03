Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Danny Fagala preached the morning message titled “What Are You Doing First” from Matthew 6:33 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. What is priority in our lives? Bro. Brian Harvison, Freeman Collier, Sara Havens, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Amanda Hall, and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music.
The Reynolds and Hammontree Families celebrated Christmas last weekend at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center. They ate, played games and opened gifts. Their favorite game is Family Feud.
We extend sympathy to the families of Aimee Glover of Guy, Van Neal (husband of Dean Branch Neal), Georgia Noggle Stone, Ola Hawks, Wilson Ray Eubanks (Kendra Caines’ grandfather), Thomas Walsh, Jr. and Jeannie Beene (worked with her at UCA) who passed away recently.
Guy news
As I sit here in the hospital at Sandy Dowdy’s bedside in ICU at Conway Regional, I am counting my blessings and thanking the lord for his guidance. We all take so much for granted. She was brought to ER at 4 a.m. Saturday. When she gets sick, not too many warnings that is for sure. She has pneumonia with bacteria just like two years ago. Two weeks ago, nothing rattling in lungs at doctor office and bam here we are.
She is now on 28 percent oxygen, better than 40. She has bacteria in her blood; it’s the kind that can be treated, just like before two years ago. Thank you for the prayers, I feel them all the time.
The community lost another icon, Aimee Elizabeth Glover, this past week. She definitely Will be missed. Our deepest condolences to the Glover family and other loved ones and friends.
You could always count on Aimee to listen to that scanner and keep the community informed.
Some schools will be starting back this week and some next week; don’t forget those buses out there carrying precious cargo. Those flashing lights and stop signs have a meaning start to slow down and stop. Do not pass when these are on, it’s the law.
Hope everyone had a great Christmas with family and loved ones. We had a great Christmas. Sandy and I spent it with Jerry, Dana and grandkids Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and spent time with Ken and Cassie on Christmas Day and a late lunch. Thank you for always including me and Sandy too. I love we have made this a tradition. I missed the breakfast brunch. But the food was good as always. We had our other Christmas on Dec. 26 with my siblings, a few were missing but we love them and we had a great time playing games and just chilling out. If you never played left right center, you’re missing out. It was fun.
Send me your news about your holidays who you visited and where you’ve been. If you go on a trip I don’t put anything about it until you get back, so share with me. You will be surprised who reads the community news.
Just a reminder the Polar Plunge for special Olympics will be Feb. 18 at Woolly Hollow State Park in Greenbrier. Be Hip. Take the Dip. We are returning the dessert auction. All homemade products, so if you want to donate a prize for judges best costume or a dessert, someone will pick up. Just call me at 501-340-0395.
Have a great week. Happy New Year.
