Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message title “Understanding the Ways of God” from Acts 12:1-5 at the 9:30 a.m. Service at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Natalie and Axel Havens, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Seth McGee, and Josh Barnes were in charge of the beautiful music.
Everyone is invited to a Fall Family Fun-Drive Thru called Shine Your Light at Bethlehem Baptist Church October 31st between 7-9 p.m. There will be a drive thru light/laser show after dark. Each child will receive a bag of candy at the end of the drove thru. Go to Bethlehembaptistchurch.info for further details.
Carl Garrison, Gale Garrison, and Whitney Garrison Eason attended a bridal shower for Alli Victory and Kyle Pinkley at The Recovery Room in Jonesboro Sunday. The shower was held on Alli’s late aunt Karen Garrison’s birthday. The Recovery Room is owned by Tracy McAllister Owens formerly of Greenbrier and her husband.
Maddox James Higgins celebrated his 6th birthday with a Star Wars party complete with a light saber cupcake cake Saturday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Pavilion. Happy birthday Maddox.
We extend sympathy to the family of Andi Hinkle Hodges of Enders who passed away last Wednesday. Andi grew up in Greenbrier and attended Greenbrier Public Schools. Her graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Pearson Cemetery in Cleburne County.
We lost a member of our community Sunday when Teresa Watson passed away. We extend sympathy to her family. A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Bethlehem Cemetery.
We extend sympathy to the family of J. C. Merritt of Greenbrier. He was 98. Graveside services will be held at Thorn Cemetery on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Guy news
Congratulations to Amelia and Grace Rooney for showing their goats. Great job, girls.
Kypton Mode had dental surgery last Monday and had five teeth removed. Such a brave boy going by himself. All worked out and he was on his way home after surgery.
David Mcpherson is still in hospital rehab in Little Rock. He had to have some blood on Monday. His numbers were low. Please keep him in your prayers along with his family.
Mandy Burroughs lost her mother Sunday Keep her in your prayers and her family and her husband’s family. His mother Glynday Burroughs McGinity is in her last stage of cancer at the time of this writing. Both of these families are losing a loved one.
Clark Stevenson fell recently. Keep him in prayers. Rich Gronke husband of Kathy Gronke fell Sunday night and hit his head he had to have four or five staples in his head. He had a tough night. So many people sick and need prayers.
Amiee Glover came home from the hospital. Jeanie Glover is still in the hospital at UAMS. She has underwent chemo while she is there.
Praying she gets the help she needs so that she can come home and praying the doctors take good care of her. Keep this family in prayers.
The Mt Olive Baptist Senior Saints recently went to Eureka Springs and The Passion Play. They also rode on to Branson too. I heard they had a great time.
Please news to 501-450-0395, or send a message or Facebook me. Have a great week.
