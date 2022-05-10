Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Prescription for a Happy Home” from Ephesians 6:1-4 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Brian Harvison, Jessica Farris, Kaylen Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Caleb Harvison and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
Shawn and Tonya Hammontree hosted a Mother’s Day lunch Sunday. After a wonderful meal, outdoor activities were enjoyed. Nine Square and softball, and frisbee were all a hit, especially for the younger family members. Ansley Neville from Texas was a special guest of Reese Hammontree.
Thirty senior adults from Bethlehem Baptist Church recently attended a luncheon at the home of Diana Hensley in Conway.
Carl and Gale Garrison attended a graduation party for Brittni Cupit at the Carousel Room in Greenbrier on Saturday.
Mother’s Day visitors of Kelly and Nona Glover were Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway; Helen Davis of Clinton; Carter and Amanda Mayo of Center Ridge; Barbara Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins, Laura Burris, and Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover.
Gale and Carl Garrison, Todd and Whitney Eason of Conway, Ronny and Carol Eason of Batesville, Scott Eason and Stephanie Primm had Mother’s Day lunch at Mike’s Place in Conway.
James Thomas (Sonny) Garrison, Sr. of Oklahoma City passed away May 3 at Integris Hospice House. He was the son of the late Darce and Avinelle Stover Garrison. His grandparents were the late James and Sarah McKaskle Garrison of Greenbrier and Thomas and Vida Stover of Springfield. Sonny was a cousin of Gale and Carl Garrison, Jimmie Lee Merritt, Joyce Nell Garrison and Frank Hardy, all of this area.
