Centerville news
Our Senior Celebration Sunday for Centerville United Methodist Church will be held on Mother’s Day, May 9. We will recognize Larry Flake, Grace Golden, and Thomas Shaw and will follow our senior celebration with the first potluck at the church since Covid stopped our CUMC life as we knew it. If you have ever shared potluck Sunday at Centerville UMC, you know it is a wonderful event. Please join us in praying for their new journey into adulthood.
Sandy Bauder would like to extend a thank you to the first responders who assisted her after a recent fall. She said the kindness and gentle manner they interacted with her was top notch and she really appreciated their help.
Bill Fulmer and I joined Todd and Kellie Cardin, Jimmy and Libby Bauder, and many other people this past Saturday morning in a 5K race in memory of Hayden Simpson. The race was one of several events hosted since Hayden’s death earlier this year to raise money and awareness in both mental health and suicide prevention. This is the first run/walk for all of us except for Bill but I bet it will not be the last as we had a good time. Kellie and Todd followed their morning with a party to celebrate Aiden Cardin’s second birthday with family.
Time is flying by as we inch closer to summer break 2021. I hope everyone stays healthy and is able to do most, if not all, things that had to be postponed this past year. If you have news for the Centerville community, please email me at jenniferfulmer20@gmail.com.
– By Jennifer Fulmer
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Hidden Treasures” from Proverbs 2 at the 9:45 and 11:00 A.M. services Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jordan and Kelsey Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
Bro. John and Tammy Burleson joined Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday by statement. The 2021 high school and college graduates were honored in the services Sunday. They are as follows: Lauren Dayer and Trey Havens, Greenbrier High School; Kaylen Fagala, Drury University; Olivia Farris, Madelyn Jameson and Sara McGee, Central Baptist College; Mallori Kunkel, Seth McGee, Amanda Hall, Jordin Betts and Treslyn Fletcher, University of Central Arkansas. We are proud of these young people and all their accomplishments.
A miscellaneous bridal shower was held for Hunter Havens and Morgan Setzler at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center on Sunday afternoon.
Jerry and Carolyn Terry attended the decoration service at McKendree Cemetery near Subiaco Saturday.
Bernice Stewart Hardy Hargrove of Little Rock passed away April 26 at the age of 102. She was buried Friday at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Danny and Linda Roberts, Barbara Glover, and Bill and JoAnn Townsend played cards Friday night.
Bill and Hazel Love had supper with Danny and Linda Roberts Saturday night. They played games after supper.
Danny and Linda Roberts have been watching Riverlyn Reynolds’ team play ball. Riverlyn is 5 years old. She is hitting the ball and running the bases.
– By Gale Garrison
