Guy news
Please keep my cousin, Jan Baker from Ohio, in your prayers; she lost her husband of 45 years recently.
Congratulations to the Thunderbird softball team for winning the 1A Regional 3 championship over Wonderview 6-0. They will be the No. 1 seed from Region 3 headed into the state tournament later this week. Go T-birds.
Guy-Perkins School District is proud to announce that the high school is a 2021-2022 National Beta School of Distinction. The school earned this recognition by increasing their club’s membership by at least 10 percent from last year.
National Beta School of Distinction is an honor for Beta clubs striving toward academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership from the previous school year. This year, only 2,250 Beta Clubs across the country received this award.
In a congratulatory letter to the school, Bobby Hart, CEO said: “This national award speaks highly of your commitment to academic excellence and illustrates your dedication to preparing students for their future.”
Award recipients will receive a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment.
With more than 500,000 active members and 9,000 chapters nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. The National Beta program offers over $300,000 annually to its Senior Beta Members. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
The Thunderbird baseball team lost in extra innings to Sacred Heart 6-5 to finish fourth in the 1A Region 3 tournament. They will play again later in the week at the 1A State Tournament.
Please keep Sharon and Dwight Rimmer in your prayers. Sharon you are a strong person, and going to get through this. You have lots of prayer warriors.
Have a great week and be safe. School will be out soon and little ones and big ones will be out playing, so please slow down and be aware of your surroundings.
Please pray for our Special Olympic Family – we lost someone dear to everyone’s heart. Have a great week.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain newsRev. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “Four Things We Need to Have Fellowship with God” from I John 1:5-10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Knox Burgin was baptized during the morning service. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Jessica Farris, Seth McGee, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
Madelyn Jameson and Andrew Krisell were married Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Baptist Church before a large crowd. Parents of the couple are Dr. and Mrs. Martin Jameson and Mr. and Mrs. Scott Krisell. A reception was held in the Bethlehem Family Life Center following the ceremony.
Two outstanding young people that have attended Bethlehem Baptist Church in the past have received advance degrees in their educational pursuits. Bryce Daniels, son of Dr. Mike and Tricia Daniels received his PHD at the University of Arkansas and Austin Davis, son of Darrell and Nikki Davis, graduated from the UALR William H. Bowen School of Law this weekend.
By Gale Garrison
