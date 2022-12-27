Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How Joseph Discovered the Truth About Jesus” from Matthew 1:18-25 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jordan and Kelsey Sandefur, Robin Clark and Sara Havens were in charge of the music. Kristen Kunkel sang “Emmanuel” as special music. Robin Clark played “Mary Did You Know” as special music on the piano.
Micah, Rachel, Roman and Kai Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, spent a few days last week with Kelly and Nona Glover.
Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover hosted the Glover Family for Christmas Eve. Others attending were Barbara Glover, Kelly and Nona Glover, Laura Burris, Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway, Carter and Amanda Mayo of Center Ridge, Micah, Rachel, Roman and Kai Powell of Kansas City, Missouri.
John and Pam Chism of Cabot visited Kay Reynolds Christmas Day and attended services at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Howard and Charlotte Williams of Vilonia were Christmas Day guests of Kay Reynolds.
On Christmas Eve, Danny and Linda Roberts hosted a brunch and Christmas gift opening for Don and Robin Clark, Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins, and George and Kristi Roberts.
Christmas Eve night, Danny and Linda Roberts attended the annual Roberts’ family Christmas at Spring Hill Baptist Family Life Center. On Christmas Day, they had lunch with the Reynolds family.
Gale and Carl Garrison spent Christmas Day with Todd and Whitney Eason in Conway.
