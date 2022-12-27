Horseshoe Mountain news

Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How Joseph Discovered the Truth About Jesus” from Matthew 1:18-25 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jordan and Kelsey Sandefur, Robin Clark and Sara Havens were in charge of the music. Kristen Kunkel sang “Emmanuel” as special music. Robin Clark played “Mary Did You Know” as special music on the piano.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.