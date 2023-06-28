Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. Danny Fagala preached the morning message titled “All In The Family” from Romans 12:1-8 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Mitch and Lori Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, Caleb Harvison and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Tanner Betts gave the announcements.
Bethlehem’s Bible School “Stellar” began Sunday night. There was an attendance of 118 students, teachers and helpers. There were 124 present Monday night. The Bible School program will be Sunday night, July 2. A fellowship will follow with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, dips, watermelon, ice cream, desserts and fireworks at dark.
Several ladies attended a brunch Saturday at the home of Diana Hensley and Treva Branscum in the Three Rivers Community near Clinton. Attending were Barbara Glover, Gale Garrison, Barbara Stanton, Valari Bristol, Robin Clark, Kay Reynolds, Anna Allison, Hazel Love, Mandy and Amaris Talley and Yvonne Ray of the Three Rivers Community and Illinois.
Carl Garrison attended a fundraiser for Renewal Ranch at Larry’s Pizza in Conway on Thursday night.
Last week Gavin and Chase Roberts and their families came home to Arkansas to visit and attend VBS at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Gavin and Chase have a church in Morgan, Utah. Between the two boys, they have seven children. Currently they are staying with their parents, George and Kristy Roberts.
Gale Garrison and Joyce Nell Garrison of Conway attended a Golden Agers lunch at Central Baptist Church in Conway on Thursday, catered by Adams Catfish Express and Catering.
Recently Greenbrier’s Randall Reed was inducted into the Arkansas School Transportation Hall of Honor.
Danny and Linda Roberts have a new great-grandson, Troop Bowen, born to Jordan and Sarah Hammontree Bowen on June 20.
