Guy news
Happy belated Mother’s Day to all those great moms out there. For some reason, that day was really hard for me. I’ve been missing my mom something terrible, wishing I could talk to her and hug her. Sometimes you have to sit down and take a deep breath.
Congratulations to all the graduates that graduated this year. My nephew, Max Hooten, graduated with full scholarships from Hendrix plus many more too. I’m so proud of you, Max. He is going into the medical field. He is the son of Amanda Hooten and John Hooten.
Skylar Barton, son of Chasity Barton and Bart Bradford, will graduate Sunday with scholarships. Parker Wallace will graduate Saturday with honors, too. He is the son of Cameron and Jenny Wallace and grandson of Sharon and BF Glover. My niece, Britten Hays, daughter of Mark and Carolyn Hays, will graduate this Saturday from UALR with a Speech Specialists Degree. We are so proud of all students that graduated and wishing you a bright future.
Alison Vasquez and family, Patsy Rories great granddaughter, met with Karen Burt and family. They took their five-generation pictures. She and Isaac are parents of three sons. Please keep Karen Burt in your prayers as she has been in St. Vincent Hospital for a procedure and will have another procedure soon.
Have a great week. Sandy and I still need prayers. One day at a time.
Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Prescription for a Happy Home” from Ephesians 6:1-4 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Shiloh Maxwell, Cole Krisell, Mitch, Ryder and Riverlyn Reynolds were in charge of the music. There were 196 in attendance for Mother’s Day services.
Bethlehem Baptist Church held their annual Baby Dedication service Sunday. Those dedicated were Emma Kate Kunkel, daughter of Travis and Mallori Kunkel, Wade Scott Krisell, son of Cole and Emily Krisell, Evelyn Esther Farris, daughter of Austin and Jessica Farris, and Hudson Havens, son of Hunter and Morgan Havens.
Carter and Amanda Glover Mayo of Center Ridge are parents of a daughter, Lida Bell Lee Mayo born May 9. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Lida Bell’s grandparents are Kelly and Nona Glover and great-grandmother is Barbara Glover.
Gale Garrison and Joyce Garrison of Conway attended the Golden Agers Lunch at Central Baptist Church Thursday.
Gale and Carl Garrison, Todd and Whitney Eason and “A” of Conway, Ron and Carol Eason of Batesville, and Scott and Stephanie Eason of Little Rock had lunch Sunday at Taylor Made in Mayflower.
Barbara Glover had her family for lunch on Mother’s Day. Her grandson, Leonard Glover, was celebrating his birthday.
On Friday, May 12, Horseshoe Mountain and Shady Grove lost a beloved member of their community in the death of Lynn Hill. Lynn’s funeral will be Wednesday, May 17 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 10 a.m.
We extend sympathy to the Robbie Martin Family.
The UCA Softball team won the ASUN Conference Championship last week. Those from the Greenbrier area on the team are Jaylee Engelkes, Kylie Griffin and McKayla Betts. Congratulations on a first ever championship.
Gale Garrison
