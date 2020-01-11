The 15th annual Chase Race and Paws will be March 7 at Simon Park in downtown Conway.
The event began in 2006 as a way to honor and memorialize a local teen, Chase Potter, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury and died in 2005. He loved running and animals, and Chase Race was a way to combine his passions. In 2020, Compass Academy took over organizing the race.
The event includes a two-mile Arkansas State Championship Race and a one-mile race for walkers/runners with leashed pets and recognition of best pet costume.
In addition to the races, pets will be available for adoption at the event.
“Although Chase Race is a competitive race, the primary focus is for families to enjoy themselves and celebrate Chase’s brief life,” Courtney Williams, race director, said.
Proceeds from the race will benefit Compass Academy – a private, nonprofit K-12 school in Conway for kids with special needs – and Arkansas Animal Alliance – a nonprofit dedicated to the improvement of animals’s welfare throughout the state.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Williams at cwilliams.compass@gmail.com or 501-581-1070 for more details.
To register for the race, visit www.compassacademy.org.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.