The Conductor celebrated Minority Enterprise Week with Arkansas by awarding local businesses with the Conductor Enterprise Development Week award for Outstanding Business.
“These businesses show great leadership and add value to our community,” Jimmy Warren, Conductor community engagement officer, said.
The minority-owned businesses that were awarded include:
Spud Love.
SilverLake Design.
Postal Annex.
Shoe Junky Fitness.
Garcia Wealth Management/Northwestern Mutual.
Don Pepe’s.
Los 3 Potrillos.
Artie Lovelace, owner of Spud Love, said he’s honored to give back to the community and hopes to set an example for his family.
“My family is a big part of my why. I wanted to be able to show them what was possible with hard work and dedication,” Lovelace said. “I knew a long time ago that my purpose was to be in front of people, just didn’t know it would be in this capacity. Being able to give them and the community of Conway and Faulkner County something to call their own has been nothing short of amazing.”
The Conductor is a public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie Consulting. Our Mission is to inspire and empower innovators and entrepreneurs.
For more information, visit https://www. arconductor.org.
