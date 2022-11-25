The Conductor hosted the inaugural Entrepreneur Support Organization (ESO) Summit at the Arnold Innovation Center in Conway last week as part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration, the public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie announced on Monday. More than 32 support organizations attended the summit to problem-solve ways to innovate and enhance entrepreneurship across Arkansas.
“We heard from entrepreneurs themselves, listened to each other’s experiences and then discussed best practices and next steps on how we can continue to improve our support of entrepreneurs at all stages,” Executive Director of the Conductor Grace Rains said, per the news release. “As organizations, we spend a lot of time in the work of supporting entrepreneurs versus talking about how we work together as a collective. This event allowed us to take a step back and discuss how we can collaborate and tackle big problems as an ecosystem.”
Topics at the summit included gaps in the ecosystem, capital access, policy advocacy and best practices, as well as networking opportunities across organizations including entrepreneurship trivia and speed networking. Problems identified and discussed included the pathway to entrepreneurship, navigating the entrepreneurial ecosystem, capital access challenges, policy issues and disseminating information and resources equitably among stakeholders and geographies.
Bjorn Simmons of the Foundation for Social Impact and ESO Summit attendee said the summit was a “great start to building a culture of collaboration across the state of Arkansas.”
“There’s power in our collective and this was an opportunity to build relationships, share insights and ask challenging questions that ultimately strengthen the success of our entrepreneurs,” Simmons said. “I look forward to seeing this convening body and the impact of this summit grow in coming years.”
Attendees were part of the ESO Monthly group, which was started by Sarah Goforth of the University of Arkansas Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (OEI) in 2019. The group meets monthly to discuss upcoming events, share success stories and capitalize on collaboration opportunities for organizations that serve entrepreneurs. The group continues to grow and is now facilitated by Tiffany Henry of OEI.
“ESO Monthly has grown from less than 10 people to more than 60 who serve entrepreneurs of all stages,” Henry said. “The Conductor did an amazing job convening this group which highlighted the need to grow more Ecosystem Builders specifically in the southern and eastern regions who can support their local entrepreneurs. Our mission as a land grant institution is to empower people in the whole state, not just where resources are abundant. We look forward to continuing to grow ESO Monthly as an inclusive and representative community for Arkansas Ecosystem Builders everywhere.”
