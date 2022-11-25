The Conductor hosted the inaugural Entrepreneur Support Organization (ESO) Summit at the Arnold Innovation Center in Conway last week as part of its Global Entrepreneurship Week celebration, the public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie announced on Monday. More than 32 support organizations attended the summit to problem-solve ways to innovate and enhance entrepreneurship across Arkansas.

“We heard from entrepreneurs themselves, listened to each other’s experiences and then discussed best practices and next steps on how we can continue to improve our support of entrepreneurs at all stages,” Executive Director of the Conductor Grace Rains said, per the news release. “As organizations, we spend a lot of time in the work of supporting entrepreneurs versus talking about how we work together as a collective. This event allowed us to take a step back and discuss how we can collaborate and tackle big problems as an ecosystem.”

