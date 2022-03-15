In partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Conductor is launching the sixth cohort of the 10X Growth Accelerator. The 10X Growth Accelerator program consists of a practical, peer-driven entrepreneurship education curriculum, leadership coaching, and support services, access to capital, and connection to an expanded support network.
Since beginning in 2018, 68 Arkansas-based businesses have graduated from the program. Previous graduates include 3E Software, Inc., Boost Midwest, deTaso, Staley House, LLC, and GoRogueX.
"The 10X Growth Accelerator was created in 2018 to help companies 10X their business, and after five successful cohorts, the impact is evident across our state with many new jobs and increased revenues. Success stories continue to be shared, including one that happened within the last two months," Glenn Crockett, 10X Growth Accelerator director, said. "One of our latest cohort members just signed a distributor in Australia to expand their international footprint. This program can truly make a positive impact on your business."
Applications are now open for the program, and approximately 20 companies will be selected to form this year's cohort. Starting early August, participants will receive targeted training by subject matter experts and receive peer-to-peer coaching and mentoring through a series of leadership roundtables.
Since the revamp of the 10X Growth Accelerator curriculum using the GrowthDX software, companies have seen an increase of success with identifying the short and long-term goals their companies need to meet.
"We're constantly evolving our 10X curriculum and activities based on the needs and feedback of our participants. That means that participants in our upcoming cohort will reap the benefits of four years of refinement," Jeff Standridge, Conductor managing director, said.
This 14-week program will consist of required meetings, once a week, for up to three hours in Conway, Arkansas. Growth-oriented firms with average annual revenues between $100,000 and $10,000,000 can apply and must commit to having at least one C-level executive available, engaged, and attending accelerator meetings.
Applications for the 10X Growth Accelerator are due July 11. The program will kick off on Aug. 9, and convene Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. in Conway. Anyone interested in applying for the 10X Growth Accelerator can visit https://www.arconductor.org/10x.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.