The Conductor, funded in partnership with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, kicked off the seventh cohort of the 10X Growth Accelerator, a 14-week program that offers intensive support and resources for entrepreneurs, a news release issued by the public-private partnership on Thursday read.
U.S. Rep. French Hill served as the keynote speaker for the kick-off celebration on Tuesday at the Arnold Innovation Center, encouraging the participants to get the most out of the 14-week program and promising to check back in at the launch or graduation ceremony in November.
