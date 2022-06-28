The Rural LISC AT&T Digital Access grant will allow the UCA Makerspace to extend services to the community and college students through computers available for use in the space for no cost.
The grant will establish the AT&T Lending Library and allow community members to have greater access to technology, in conjunction with the internet access already provided in the space.
“We are appreciative of the partnership with Rural LISC and AT&T, which will allow us to create the AT&T Lending Library at the UCA Makerspace. The grant is a significant investment in our community and will bolster our programming in the space,” Grace Rains, Conductor executive director, said.
Jason Huselton, Conductor master maker said: “Currently, we have had limited access to our programming due to a limited number of computers. This grant will allow us to purchase laptops and add more classes, grow the number of participants, teach more technology classes, and give us the opportunity to go offsite for those who cannot come into the Makerspace.”
The grant is extended through Rural LISC in partnership with AT&T, Launched in 1995. Rural LISC is the rural component of the largest community development support organization in the country, LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation). Rural LISC provides a wide range of services, including financial support, training, technical assistance, and information to help rural community service partners and developers address the obstacles specific to rural communities.
The UCA Makerspace has engaged over 5,500 people in the space since 2019. The typical users in the space are community members looking to learn new skills and utilize the existing equipment, entrepreneurs launching a business or prototyping in the space, and college students innovating with new ideas. The programming and equipment in the UCA Makerspace are available to all community members at no cost.
Information on the UCA Makerspace and how to use the laptops can be found here: https://www.ar conductor.org/makerspace.
