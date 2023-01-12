Conductor has framed 2022 as a year of collaboration and advocacy, a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie Consulting read.
Figures to note in the partnership’s 2022 annual report include a nearly 75 percent increase in new clients since 2021, an over 37 percent increase in consultations in the same time period, as well as nearly 95 percent of attendees at Conductor events reporting that they learned something new.
Conductor Executive Director Grace Rains said the organization has expanded its operations in 2022 through the launch of the Arnold Innovation Center in downtown Conway.
“Our organization has grown significantly over the past six years, building up to the launch of the Arnold Innovation Center last year,” Rains said. “We plan to further expand the resources we provide and serve even more entrepreneurs and innovators in 2023.”
Other 2022 highlights for Conductor included policy advocacy work like the Arkansas Entrepreneurship Policy Summit the partnership hosted, as well as the launch of the Arkansas Entrepreneurship Policy Framework with a Small Business Policy Luncheon that had U.S. Rep. French Hill as its keynote speaker.
“The receptiveness and support we received from all across our community was incredible,” Conductor Program Manager Ericka Gutierrez said. “Attendees were ready to discuss how municipal and state policymakers and change makers can support small businesses and entrepreneurship through policy changes and other initiatives at a local level.”
Gutierrez added that Conductor is ready to build on the support it received from Conway in 2022.
“The stage is set for a great year ahead and we are thrilled to explore new opportunities and ideas that will produce a more healthy and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Arkansas,” Gutierrez said.
Conductor provides business consulting services, as well as programming for business owners. Additionally, the Arnold Innovation Center has co-working, meeting and lease spaces for business owners.
