Conductor has framed 2022 as a year of collaboration and advocacy, a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie Consulting read.

Figures to note in the partnership’s 2022 annual report include a nearly 75 percent increase in new clients since 2021, an over 37 percent increase in consultations in the same time period, as well as nearly 95 percent of attendees at Conductor events reporting that they learned something new.

