Expanding community engagement, celebrating 5 cohorts of the 10X Growth Accelerator, and in-person events and services are themes of the 2021 annual report released today by Conductor, a public-private partnership between the University of Central Arkansas and Startup Junkie Consulting. Five years ago, Conductor began its mission to strengthen entrepreneurship, innovation and the maker movement in the central Arkansas area.
Significant outcomes from the 2021 report include:
12,307 participants reached through events and services. This is a 135.9 percent increase from 2020.
2,208 K-12 students reached through STEAM education programs. This is a 516.8 percent increase from 2020.
100 percent of attendees reported they learned something new from Conductor activities.
2021 saw a Net Promoter Score of 100+.
62 percent of Conductor clients are woman-, minority- or veteran-owned businesses.
80 percent of Conductor clients said interactions with the Conductor were beneficial to their business or business idea.
A year of hybrid events and transitioning to in-person events helped Conductor reach an all-time high of entrepreneurs, and small business owners reached through services. The Conductor held monthly webinars in partnership with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, launched an inaugural STEAM camp, and hosted a Minority Pitch Night with $2,000 in prizes.
“We are proud to share our outcomes from 2021, as we saw our biggest year of growth since launching in 2016,” Executive Director Grace Rains said. “We look forward to what is to come in 2022 as we continue to grow our programs to better serve Arkansas entrepreneurs, innovators, and makers.”
The Conductor team grew as Adam Patterson was named program manager and Ericka Gutierrez was named outreach and engagement manager. Two community engagement officers, Jimmy Warren and Tasha Moore joined the team in partnership with the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, focusing on growing the Conductors mission to underserved entrepreneurs. Grace Rains was named executive director of the Conductor in the fall of 2021.
“Once again, the Conductor Team stepped up in a big way to help entrepreneurs, small businesses, and other organizations all across the state,” Managing Director Jeff Standridge said. “Through new collaborations and partnerships like our Name, Image, and Likeness program with UCA Athletics and LEAF: Latinx Entrepreneurs and Families program with ASBTDC, we were able to expand the way we serve our clients and community.”
The report concluded with client feedback from those who worked with the Conductor during the year. Comments include: “The Conductor is for everybody, every race, and every financial status. They have shown over and over again their willingness to help and go beyond to get you the training and connections you need to help start and grow your business,” and “10X is the best thing that has ever happened to our company.”
“The Conductor team looks forward to our continued support to entrepreneurs and small business owners in our 11 county service area through office hours, one-on-one consultations, events, and community engagement,” Gutierrez said.
Their partnerships range from their founding partner, the University of Central Arkansas, to their most recent partner, the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation. Conductor utilizes third-party funding sources to provide no-cost services to current and aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators and makers.
To see the full report, visit https://www.arconductor .org/team.
