Effective Monday, Ericka Gutierrez will join the Conductor as the outreach and engagement manager.
Gutierrez will serve as a liaison, relationship builder and catalyst for Conductor events and programs across the 11-county service area and beyond.
“Ericka brings a breadth of experience and skills to this role, we’re thrilled to have her join the team and continue to bolster our impact across all of the communities we serve,” Executive Director Grace Rains said.
The role will include program development and partnership-building, sourcing grant programs and identifying synergistic partnership opportunities, lowering barriers to access and increasing engagement from underserved entrepreneurial communities and advocating for entrepreneurial policy initiatives in order to further the Conductor’s mission of empowering entrepreneurs, innovators and makers.
For the past three years, Gutierrez helped transform the Pediatrics Plus talent acquisition department for their multiple locations. Prior to Pediatrics Plus, Gutierrez held the position of assistant director of the Office of Diversity and Community at the University of Central Arkansas and the Hispanic/Latino outreach initiatives coordinator.
“I am honored to join an incredible team that seeks to empower entrepreneurs, innovators and makers. The opportunity to serve and make a difference in my community excites me to begin my work at the Conductor,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez holds a Master of Business Administration focused in business administration and management from the University of Central Arkansas. Her undergraduate degree in management and supply chain and transportation is from the University of Central Arkansas. Gutierrez is a 20 in their 20s honoree in Arkansas Business in 2021. She is a 2021 Conway Area Leadership Institute class member. Gutierrez volunteers with the Dream Center in Conway.
