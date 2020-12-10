The Conway Public Schools School Board convened Tuesday night and unanimously confirmed the district’s new superintendent, Jeff Collum, at their December Board of Education meeting.
Collum, currently superintendent at the Hallsville, Texas Independent School District, will take over from Conway’s longtime retiring superintendent Dr. Greg Murry after Murry’s retirement in June 2021.
A Texas native, Collum has nine years of experience as a superintendent in Texas and Arkansas, including a tenure at Benton High School. Additionally, he has 15 years administrative experience, having been named “Administrator of the Year” two times, per a Conway Public Schools press release. He lives in Longview, Texas with his wife, Cara, and their three sons.
At his current job, Collum has presided over the Hallsville ISD at a time of significant improvements, with the district having passed a $55 million bond which funded the construction of a new elementary school and high school auditorium. Additionally, the district has put substantial focus on building a virtual academy which serves almost as many students as those who attend in-person classes, per the Hallsville ISD website.
The vote to confirm Collum came after the board spent almost 45 minutes in executive session discussing their final decision.
In a Conway Public Schools press release, school board president Trip Leach said he was excited to work with Collum.
“Jeff Collum has a proven track record of success,” Leach said. “We are excited to work with him to set goals for the future of Conway Public Schools together.”
Leach also emphasized Collum’s commitment in explaining the board’s decision.
“His commitment and dedication to hard work, financial stewardship, date-driven decisions, and the value of all stakeholders gives us full confidence moving forward in the days to come.”
Collum’s confirmation ends Conway’s nearly six-month process to find a new superintendent. In June, the board hired the executive recruitment firm McPherson and Jacobson to recruit and compile candidates.
Collum will make $220,000 per year at the start of his contract date on July 1, 2021, with an additional $1,000 per month outside of his salary. For the preceding month of June, he will serve as a consultant for the district, making $975 a day. Additionally, the district will reimburse Collum for his moving expenses up to $9,000. His contract runs until June 2024.
The board also convened to address other matters, including the sale of a bond to refinance the district’s debt. The bond issue, which saves the district over $1.6 million over the life of the bond, passed unanimously. After the vote, the board also unanimously voted to extend their contract with their financial advisor, Little Rock-based First Security Beardsley, for an additional three years.
A Christmas bonus for district employees was also passed unanimously. The board allocated $1.8 million to fund the Christmas bonuses, which will give employees 1.5 percent of their salaries plus an additional $650. Employees voted for the bonus in recent weeks.
Murry addressed the board and made clear the district could afford the expense.
“I want to make sure that [the board] understands that everything is fine as far as finances are concerned, and we can certainly afford this,” Murry said. “I know our employees would be very grateful for [the board’s] action this evening.”
The district also updated the board on the COVID-19 pandemic, citing that some 30 percent of district students were enrolled virtually. This is a slight uptick since the Thanksgiving holiday. Currently, Conway has 42 active student cases and 12 active staff cases.
Additionally, Murry updated the board on where the district stood in getting teachers vaccinated against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available to the public. He said he understood that teaches would be in the state’s phase 1B, or the second phase in the rollout of vaccines to the public. He added that state law meant the district couldn’t require employees to be vaccinated.
A final piece of business to note, the district approved the 2021-2022 schoolyear calendar, unanimously approving the option employees voted on.
The next Conway Public Schools Board of Education meeting is set for Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.
