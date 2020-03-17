A contractor working at a Conway manufacturing facility has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The Kimberly-Clark facility in Conway will undergo cleaning and disinfecting after it was confirmed a contractor who was on site was diagnosed with the virus.
"I am able to confirm that a contractor at our Conway, Arkansas facility has received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. We have taken immediate steps to clean and disinfect the contractor’s primary work area, and we are keeping our employees and other team members up to date on our actions as well as providing guidance on how they can protect themselves," Kimberly-Clark spokesman Terry Balluck told the Log Cabin Democrat in an email late Tuesday.
Balluck said the person was not a Kimberly-Clark employee and was checking to see if he could release the name of the company that employs the contractor.
In the meantime, Balluck said the company has enhanced its safety measures.
"The health and safety of our people is our top priority, and Kimberly-Clark has taken extra steps to keep our people and their families safe and healthy," he said. "These measures include enhanced safety measures for our office, mill and distribution center operations, which were developed in line with guidance from global health authorities."
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.
