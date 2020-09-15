Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state will begin reporting probable COVID-19 deaths in addition to confirmed ones and said during his weekly briefing on Tuesday that there were 139 probable COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas.
A probable COVID-19 death means that either the patient who died had a positive antigen test that wasn’t confirmed by a PCR test or their death certificate labeled COVID-19 as a contributing factor in their death but was not confirmed by a PCR test. Probable deaths will be listed separately from confirmed deaths. As of Tuesday, the state’s confirmed death toll rose to 1,003 Arkansans.
The state reported 676 new cases since Monday bringing the cumulative total to 70,125. As of Tuesday, 389 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
The state has received 12,000 antigen testing kits, which will allow it to “have at least two months of antigen testing guaranteed,” the governor said.
The priority on the antigen tests at public health units throughout the state will be on the K-12 and higher education communities. The antigen tests have a rapid turnaround — patients will know the results of the test within 15-20 minutes. Patients who receive a positive antigen test will be considered a probable positive until it is confirmed with a PCR test.
Tuesday was the first weekly update since the start of the pandemic. Hutchinson announced last week he would switch from daily updates to weekly or "as needed." He said on Tuesday that residents can get daily updates on the state’s pandemic response from a variety of sources and that updates are posted “mid-afternoon each day, including weekends.”
The sources include:
- Governor/State of Arkansas updates are available at ar.gov/covid, facebook.com/asaforarkansas or on Twitter @AsaHutchinson.
- Arkansas Department of Health updates at healthy.arkansas.gov, facebook.com/arhealthdept or on Twitter @ADHPIO.
