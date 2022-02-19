Craig Conner, 37, has announced his intention to run in the city-wide election for the open Ward 3 seat on the Conway city council.
Conner has called Conway home his entire life. He and his wife, Erin, have been married for 15 years and have four children, Ethan (12), Corey (10), Scotty (10), and Bailey (8). His parents, Bo and Melanie Conner, are also longtime residents of Conway. Conner’s older brother, Clint, serves as a major in the United States Army and is stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
“First of all, I want to thank Mary Smith for her service to the city of Conway over the past two decades,” Conner said. “Our city is better today because of her time on the city council.
“I believe that Conway is one of the greatest cities in the country. The reason I chose ‘Our Families, Our Future’ as my campaign slogan is that I want people to see Conway as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I will draw on my experience as an educator, coach, former small business owner and community advocate to help meet the needs of our vibrant city.
“I want business and industry to see Conway as a place to invest because of a strong workforce and strong community amenities. I want to join the city council to ensure that we keep Conway moving forward by continuing to invest in our infrastructure and our people who make Conway the great city that it is.”
Conner currently teaches mathematics at Conway High School and holds a master’s degree in gifted education, as well as an education specialist degree in education leadership. Conner has been coaching for the past 10 years and currently serves as the head swim and dive coach. He has coached four All-Americans, multiple individual and relay state champions, and guided the 2020 boys’ team to the state championship. Conner was named NFHS Southwest Section (Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado) Coach of the Year in 2020.
Conner served on the Keep Conway Moving committee as part of the Conway 2025 Vision initiative through the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. The committee provided recommendations on how to improve transportation around Conway including street improvements, roundabouts, and pedestrian/cyclist promotion.
Conner also served on the Parks and Recreation Facilities Committee in 2021 to help design and plan for the new community and aquatics center, as well as the soccer complex that will be completed in the near future.
Conner and his family are members of New Life Church where they have served for the past 13 years. Conner served for seven years as the fundraising coordinator for The CALL of Conway and Faulkner Counties, an advocacy organization for children in foster care.
“I would be honored to serve all the citizens of Conway as alderman of Ward 3 on the Conway City Council,” he said.
