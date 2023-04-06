The Conway City Council updated the public and aldermen on the city’s new community center and water park during a special called meeting Tuesday.

The Conway Community Center will be located in a former Acxiom building in the Central Landing area and will feature indoor and outdoor pool features, concessions, volleyball and pickle ball courts, a fitness center, two to four party rooms, two multipurpose rooms, Parks and Recreation offices and a community lounge.

