The Conway City Council updated the public and aldermen on the city’s new community center and water park during a special called meeting Tuesday.
The Conway Community Center will be located in a former Acxiom building in the Central Landing area and will feature indoor and outdoor pool features, concessions, volleyball and pickle ball courts, a fitness center, two to four party rooms, two multipurpose rooms, Parks and Recreation offices and a community lounge.
The indoor aquatic center will include an eight-lane, 25-yard competition pool that has a four-foot shallow end and a 12-foot deep end.
The indoor pool will be beneficial for competition swim meets, as well as recreational swimming, with the inclusion of an electronic timing system, score board, removable diving boards and 250 spectator seats on the second level of the facility.
The indoor aquatic center will also include a 1,134-square-foot shallow water leisure/instructional pool that will be valuable for activities for young children.
The outdoor aquatic area will include a 6,223-square-foot multi-purpose leisure pool that will feature an elevated aquatic play stature, various spray and play features, a wet deck and a modular climbing wall.
There will also be a 6,835-square-foot lazy river that includes a vortex pool, a plunge pool, a water slide complex and infrastructure for future waterslide expansion.
The outdoor pool is a “completely fenced and controlled space” according to representatives with Hastings Architecture, and will have an indoor and outdoor entrance.
Since the project first began in 2021, construction costs have gone up by about 40 percent. Despite that, the city has been able to keep most of the amenities it planned from the start of the project.
The current construction budget for the project is $30,389,160 which is down by more than $10 million from the expected cost for the project that the city had in August.
The total budget for the project is $34,750,000 which includes additional fees and IT Costs.
Funding for the project will come from the remaining $12.3 million from the bond issue the city received last year.
Other funding for the project that was proposed Tuesday include $3 million from Conway’s Advertising and Promotion funds from 2024 and 2025, $2 million from a transfer from the sanitation budget and $4.2 million from the general fund. This would still leave about $1.25 million needed.
The current schedule for the project has a start date for construction in September of this year with the city expected to take over the facility around early May 2025. However, if the city is able to get and approve bids quicker than scheduled, then these dates could move up.
“I hope that the public can see why it has taken so long,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said Tuesday. “There are a lot of moving parts to this, but this is a top-notch facility.”
The city held a special election in February of last year where 81 percent of Conway voters voted in favor of having the community center.
On Tuesday, the city council unanimously voted in favor of the proposed facilities and costs for the community center after the presentation.
“I think this was very reassuring,” Alderman Shelley Mehl said about the presentation Tuesday.
Now that the city council has approved of what was heard during the special council meeting, the community center is now in the bid process which Mayor Castleberry said will take “another three to four months” before it is time to break ground.
“I think the people of Conway have waited a long time,” he said. “We’re within two years of it, but Conway, you’re going to be very pleased with this. This is going to bring people from all around to come into our city.”
The full presentation from Tuesday can be viewed on the city’s YouTube or Facebook page.
