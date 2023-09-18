A Farmington man was sentenced Friday to 456 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,000.00 in fines on one count of distribution of a mixture or substance that contained fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.
According to court documents, on Feb. 3, 2022, the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a 911 call that reported the location of a dead body in an apartment building on Mt. Sequoya. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located the deceased body of a 29-year-old adult male. Next to the deceased’s body, officers located a small amount of a white substance, later determined to be fentanyl, and a syringe. Shortly after, family members of the deceased contact agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Fayetteville Resident Office, who launched a federal investigation.
DEA agents determined that on the night of Jan. 31, 2022, the deceased and his girlfriend combined their money to purchase what they believed was heroin from Ethan Scott Driskill, age 33. The drug transaction took place in the parking lot of a gas station located on Leverette Street in Fayetteville. Upon arriving back to the Mt. Sequoya apartment, the couple diluted some of the white substance with water and injected it into their bodies via a syringe. The following morning, the deceased drove his girlfriend to her place of work and told her that he would pick her up later that evening. However, he never returned and had stopped responding to text messages and calls. On Feb. 3, 2022, the girlfriend went to check on him and discovered his body. DEA agents were able to determine that upon returning to his apartment on the evening of Feb. 1, 2022, the deceased male again injected himself with the fentanyl purchased from Driskill. Approximately nine (9) minutes later, he fell to the floor where his body remained until being discovered 2 days later.
During the ensuing investigation, DEA agents, conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl directly from Driskill. On or about Feb. 12, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Driskill’s Farmington residence and located, among other items, approximately 730 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, 240 gross grams of fentanyl powder and two firearms. Driskill and his co-conspirator Amber Adair, were arrested. During a post-Miranda interview, Driskill admitted to selling fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pill form in northwest Arkansas. Driskill also admitted to the drug transaction that occurred at the Leverette gas station on Jan. 31, 2022. At the time of this conduct, Driskill was on active supervision from Arkansas Probation and Parole based on a previous state felony conviction.
Other members of the drug trafficking organization indicted federally are as follows:
Amber Nichole Adair: age 28, Farmington Arkansas – aiding and abetting Ethan Driskill, and others, in the possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute – sentenced to 96 months imprisonment and four-year term of supervised release.
Marchello Stephano Oliver: age 34, Farmington, Arkansas – possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Sentencing date set Sept. 21, 2023.
U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jarad Harper of the Drug Enforcement Administration Little Rock Field Office made the announcement.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Bentonville Police Department, Rogers Police Department, Benton County Drug Unit, Farmington Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department, Springdale Police Department, 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas National Guard Counter Drug Unit investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Roberts and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the case.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www. justice.gov/OCDETF.
