A Farmington man was sentenced Friday to 456 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,000.00 in fines on one count of distribution of a mixture or substance that contained fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on Feb. 3, 2022, the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a 911 call that reported the location of a dead body in an apartment building on Mt. Sequoya. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located the deceased body of a 29-year-old adult male. Next to the deceased’s body, officers located a small amount of a white substance, later determined to be fentanyl, and a syringe. Shortly after, family members of the deceased contact agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Fayetteville Resident Office, who launched a federal investigation.

