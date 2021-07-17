A 46-year-old Conway man who admitted to charges that included false imprisonment last week in White County Circuit Court has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
David Dewayne Stocks pleaded guilty to the class C felony July 12 as part of a negotiated deal. He also pleaded guilty to class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, and class D felony tampering with physical evidence, while two counts of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree were dismissed.
Stocks received a 10-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction on the false imprisonment charge and two years for tampering with evidence, with the sentences to run consecutively. He also was given 10 years on the meth charge to run concurrently.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Kara Osborne of the Searcy Police Department, she was contacted Jan. 13, 2020, at approximately 10:19 p.m. to respond to Taylor’s Trailer Park at 800 E. Moore Ave. for a domestic violence incident that had just occurred. Osborne wrote that when she arrived at approximately 10:41 p.m., she learned that the adult female victim had been taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room by ambulance.
Osborne reportedly met with Officer Michael Bullock and a witness who said that he had heard screaming from a trailer adjacent to his. “He stated that he looked outside and saw a naked, bloody female was running toward him from the direction of the trailer in which he had heard the screaming,” Osborne wrote.
Bullock and Osborne then reportedly went to White County Medical Center to meet with the alleged victim. Osborne wrote that there was “obvious injury to her face, eyes, mouth, ears and arms” and she was not able to open her eyes or speak more than two or three words at a time but “she did verbally identify David Stocks as her attacker.”
In a written statement given by the victim, she reportedly said that Stocks held her down while he hit and strangled her, not allowing her to get up. She also reportedly said that when he finally allowed her to use the bathroom, she had the chance to flee from the trailer and seek help.
Osborne wrote that Stocks was not found in the 12-hour window allowed for a probable cause arrest. Looking into his criminal history, she reportedly found that Stocks had a prior conviction for domestic battering in the third degree out of Little Rock District Court that was dated Feb. 23, 2016.
On June 29, 2019, Pangburn Police Officer Rusty McCoy attempted to pull over a GMC pickup, but the vehicle reportedly continued on Arkansas Highway 110 after McCoy activated his lights and sirens. The pursuit lasted approximately 1 1/2 miles before McCoy conducted “a high-risk traffic stop,” according to the affidavit.
Pangburn Police Chief William Miller arrived on scene to assist and the driver was identified as Stocks, who had an active warrant and was an active parolee with a search waiver on file. He was arrested and McCoy and Miller reportedly conducted a search of the vehicle and found a can of air duster and an unused glass pipe “known for smoking methamphetamine.”
A couple days later, Officer Vanessa Womack went to the intersection of Mclester Road and Highway 110 after receiving a call that a man was there and was looking for his phone. Inside the black container there were reportedly “four hydrocodone medications with no prescriptions and suspected methamphetamine, which was weighed as being approximately 7.9 grams.”
McCoy contacted the White County Detention Center and requested a record of Stock’ phone calls from the jail, with Miller obtaining the recordings July 2, 2019.
“Mr. Stocks made a phone call to an unknown male advising that he was arrested and he threw drugs out of the window at the intersection of Mclester and Highway 110. That was the same location that the drugs and paraphernalia was located by Womack,” McCoy wrote.
Also on Oct. 11, 2019, in an affidavit for warrant of arrest for Stocks, White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Misty Goss wrote that deputies were called to the 300 block of Dewey Road in Pangburn for a domestic disturbance.
Deputy Micah Hicks contacted the alleged victim who reportedly said her father, identified as Stocks, arrived at the residence that she shares with her grandmother. She reportedly said they had had problems with Stocks in the past and asked him multiple times to leave and he refused.
The alleged victim said Stocks grabbed her by the arms and shoved her. When it was learned that her grandmother had called 911, she said that Stocks punched her on the back of the head. Deputies noted there was a laceration to the inner right arm of the alleged victim along with a small knot to the back of her head.
It was discovered that the alleged victim was pregnant at the time of the incident, at 20 weeks’ gestation, “which means the victim was in the second trimester of pregnancy,” Goss wrote.
Deputies collected written statements from the alleged victim and a witness and then arrested Stocks, charging him with third-degree domestic battery degree, as a misdemeanor offense. When Stock’s criminal history was checked, it reportedly revealed multiple arrests leading to felony and misdemeanor convictions of second degree battery, third-degree domestic battery, robbery, stalking and residential burglary between 1998 and 2016. A check with the sheriff’s office found that Stocks had multiple incidents involving domestic violence.
Goss wrote that she attempted to interview Stocks on Dec. 11, 2019, at the sheriff’s office and when asked if he would make a statement, he reportedly said he would but would not allow detectives to read the Miranda form. She wrote, “Mr. Stocks shortly after decided he did not want to cooperate.”
