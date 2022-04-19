The city of Conway and Conway Aircraft held a formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Friday for their new 10,000-square-foot headquarters maintenance hangar located at the Conway Regional Airport.
Former Airport Director Jack Bell, on behalf of Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, expressed the city’s appreciation to Conway Aircraft owners Dana and Robbie Wills for their willingness to partner with the city.
Under the agreement, the city of Conway is contributed funds provided by grants from the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics for approximately 40 percent of the construction costs and Conway Aircraft provided the remaining 60 percent of funding for the project. Conway Aircraft provides full-service jet, turbine and piston aircraft engine maintenance as well as avionics installation and repair.
Conway Aircraft co-owner Dana Wills thanked the city and state for their commitment to the project.
“Without the support of Mayor Castleberry, the City Council, the Airport Advisory Committee and the state Division of Aeronautics, we would not be here today,” she said.
Co-owner Robbie Wills introduced the staff of Conway Aircraft: Walt English, A&P/IA, Director of Maintenance; Aaron Bulmanski, A&P, Asst. Director of Maintenance; Mario Serrato, Associate Mechanic; Rodney Paul, Director of Avionics; Brandon Champagne, Avionics Installer; Dawn Morphey, Operations Coordinator; Rileigh Offenbacker, Office Manager. Wills also introduced their avionics partners, Al Hosier and Bill Schrieber of ABS Avionics, Inc. an FAA Certified Repair Station.
“We committed to the city to bring a first-class maintenance and avionics facility to Conway and that’s exactly what we’ve done with this well-respected team,” Wills said. “We appreciate all of our customers, friends and family who are here to help us cut the ribbon on this new facility.”
Conway Aircraft currently operates locations at Conway Regional Airport and North Little Rock Municipal Airport.
For more information, visit www.FlyConway.com.
