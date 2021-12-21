Conway Airport Advisory Committee met in its regular session Thursday. Commission members heard good news about fuel sales, and further optimism regarding future sales as now capacity is added to Conway’s Cantrell Field airport.
With the fuel sales report for 2021 through October, Airport Director Jack Bell reported the airport is having a record year for fuel sales, both jet fuel (Jet A) and piston-engine fuel (Avgas).
Currently 2021 Jet A sales are at 163,414 gallons for the year, with November and December accounting still remaining. This 10-month sales amount is higher than any previous 12-month period, the closest being 2019 with 159,913 gallons sold.
Avgas tells a similar story, with 51,184 gallons sold through October, which is in excess of the best 12-month year listed, 2018, with 49,922 gallons sold.
“We’ll have a record year for this year’s fuel sales,” Bell said.
Bell did caution that while October sales were strong, November shows a slight downturn compared to previous months.
Also noted was that the airport has been granted Preferred FBO (fixed-base-operator) status by the Corporate Aircraft Association. Associate member aircraft will be able to purchase fuel at the airport at a 10 to 15 cent saving, Bell told the committee. The discount, and membership, is at no cost to the airport.
Additional hopeful notes were sounded as the construction of additional storage aircraft T hangers is underway as is the construction of the forthcoming maintenance hangar on the field. Both will attract additional business to the airport which will ultimately lead to greater fuel sales, the commission was told.
The T hanger complex, when completed, will be able to house 12 aircraft (each with its own hangar door as aircraft as stored side-by-side tail-to-tail in what is a “T” configuration when viewed from overhead, leading to its name). All 12 spaces have a lease commitment, and the waiting list has 48 aircraft owners.
The new T hangar is expected to be ready for occupancy as early as year’s end.
This 12-slot hangar will supplement the four 12-plane T hangars already in place at the airport, for a total storage of 60 aircraft. The airport also has a community hangar where a broad space is shared by several aircraft and open-shade hangars.
The maintenance hangar remains under construction with iron going up, although construction had been suspended the day of the meeting due to high winds. The 10,000 square foot hangar which will house the business “Conway Aircraft” being construction in October.
Conway Aircraft will provide aircraft maintenance, including maintenance of aircraft radio and navigation systems, called “avionics.”
Robbie Willis reported to the committee that the business’s North Little Rock location was currently “slammed” due to demand. Supply chain issues have led to some delay in the Conway hangar construction which was frustration, as the North Little Rock location was beginning to run out of room, Willis said.
In other airport matters:
Airport Director Jack Bell announced he was be retiring at the end of the February. Bell has served the city of Conway in various capacities for 34 years.
The committee greeted new members Don Greenland and Jeff Standridge.
After the meeting was adjourned, committee members toured the under-construction T hangar and maintenance hangar.
