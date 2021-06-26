Hangars were the main focus of the Conway Airport Advisory Committee meeting at its June 24 meeting. The committee reviewed reports toward the forthcoming t-hangars, as well as discussed plans for corporate hangars as well as a new community hangar. A brief discussion regarding hangar fees also took place.
Conway Airport Manager Jack Bell said the airport currently has 49 aircraft owners on the waiting list for hangar space as it becomes available, up 12 from May. The 49 number includes the 12 aircraft which will be housed in the forthcoming T-hangars when those are built.
A t-hangar is a type of back-to-back storage hangar with each aircraft having an individual space. The “T” comes from the shape of the hangar when seen from overhead, with the wings forming the top of the T and the tail the bottom. In this case a 12 unit hangar will have six on one side and six on the other, in an interlocking T pattern.
The airport currently has four t-hangar buildings, storing a total of 48 aircraft, plus an open community hangar where additional aircraft are stored.
Bell told the committee airport Operations Manager Lloyd Hartzell has confirmed the first 12 on the hangar space waiting list have committed to moving in to the new t-hangars. The City of Conway Council approved the bid for the hangars, as well as the financing for its $600,000 share of the $968,194 project, at its May meeting.
Construction of the t-hangars should begin next month by winning bidder Frank A. Rogers and Company, with a projected October completion date.
The committee also heard from Robbie Wills regarding the planned hangar to house an aircraft maintenance facility at the airport. The hoped-for timeline is for the construction plans would be considered by the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics at its July meeting. If able to meet the July timeline, hangar construction for the facility could be underway as early as October, Wills said.
A project for corporate hangars which would be used by companies to house aircraft was tentatively discussed. Currently planned are hangars built to the north of existing hangars. These would be smaller than the current 100 by 100 foot corporate hangars at the airport, with discussion having them in a 60 by 60 up to 60 by 80 foot space. A tentative plan under consideration would be for the airport to provide a spec and having the forthcoming lessor build the hangar, the expense being essentially a prepayment on the lease – not unusual in airport operations.
Finally, committee Chair William Adkisson presented the very initial plans for a second community hangar at the airport in order to meet growing demands reflected by the waiting list. The hangar would be 100 by 100 feet, the same size as the existing community hangar, but closer to the airport’s refueling station. Discussion including consideration if the airport should lease 100 percent of the hangar space, or leave some space for transient aircraft requiring in-hangar short-term parking.
A community hangar is used to store multiple airplanes in a shared space.
What to charge for hangar storage was reviewed by the committee, centered on a report by KSA Engineering first presented to the committee in May by member Harrelll Clendenin. In the report, regional and state t-hangar spaces rented for $218 and $160 per month, respectively. Conway currently charges $210 a month. At issue was the increasing cost of hangars. The current t-hangars, built with the airport in 2014, were $500,000 for a 12-unit project, compared to nearly $1 million for the current t-hangar project. The airport has not had an increase in hangar rent in three years, the committee learned.
Bell also told the committee May was “a great month” for fuel sales, with 17,000 gallons of jet fuel (Jet-A) sold. June had already surpassed 20,000 gallons in jet fuel sales, with piston engine aircraft fuel (Avgas) surpassing the three year average, Bell told the group. Several times throughout the meeting committee members commented that with additional aircraft based at the airport, as would be provided by additional hangar space, fuel sales would increase.
