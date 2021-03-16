The Conway Regional Airport was recently named as one of several in Arkansas eligible for a $1.4 million federal grant fund established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airport Manager Jack Bell said the airport has applied to receive the funding from the federal grant of $23,000 allocated for Conway.
“We’re looking forward to receiving it,” Bell said about the grant funds.
The money, from the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, must be used for “operations not projects,” Bell said. The grant is targeted to “offset cost and maintain jobs” as a result of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Arkansas congressional delegation. As such the money, if and when received, will be used to support airport operations.
The CRRSA Act passed in December 2020. The Recovery Act money targeting Arkansas airports was announced Monday by the delegation — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman — naming 10 awardees including Conway.
These are:
- Fort Smith Regional Airport; $1,267,320 to the Fort Smith Airport Commission (Including an additional CRRSA concessions grant to provide economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking and in-terminal concessions.)
- Springdale Municipal Airport (Washington County); $57,162 to the City of Springdale
- Conway Regional Airport (Faulkner County); $23,000 to the City of Conway
- Mena Intermountain Municipal Airport (Polk County); $13,000 to the City of Mena
- Dexter B Florence Memorial Field (Clark County); $13,000 to the City of Arkadelphia
- Carroll County Airport (Carroll County); $13,000 to Carroll County
- Almyra Municipal Airport (Arkansas County); $9,000 to the City of Almyra
- Z M Jack Stell Field Airport (Ashley County); $9,000 to the City of Crossett
- J Lynn Helms Sevier County Airport (Sevier County); $9,000 to Sevier County
- Lake Village Municipal (Chicot County); $9,000 to the City of Lake Village
The Conway airport is also working with Arkansas Department of Aeronautics in applying for a grant for additional hangar space, Bell said. The grant, provided in an 80/20 format with 80 percent of the expense provided by Department of Aeronautics, will be for a 12-plane “T-hangar” building for aircraft storage.
A T-hangar is a series of individual hangars side-by-side, each with its own entry door for a given aircraft. Projected cost for the project is $250,000 in total.
Airport activity has been relatively slow during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.