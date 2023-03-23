Members of the Conway City Council toured the City of Hope Outreach (CoHO)’s Hope Village on March 14 to get a look at the “Tiny Homes” that are currently under construction on the nonprofit’s campus.
Hope Village is an extension of CoHO’s Housing Initiative that is located between the CoHO Hope Home and the organization’s main offices.
“Like the flowers of spring, the Tiny Homes of CoHo have begun to bloom – to offer hope to the hopeless, to offer a roof over their heads so they, too, may get a leg up on this game we call life,” Alderman Andy Hawkins said about his visit to the facility. “This is a wonderful public/private partnership that will allow those less fortunate than most to have a way to build self esteem and a new history for themselves.”
The goal of Hope Village is to addresses homelessness in Conway and will include housing for families, the homeless and people who are in the moderate-income bracket.
“To see first-hand what CoHo is building was amazing,” Alderman David Grimes said. “They are doing great work, as Hope Village will help many people who are in need of housing.”
Many members of the Conway City Council were in attendance at the tour including Grimes, Hawkins and Shelley Mehl and were all impressed with the work that the nonprofit was doing at the facility.
“My hope is that that is a model that can be replicated here in Conway and in other communities,” Mehl said about the project.
CEO and Founder of CoHO Phillip Fletcher said that he was thankful to have the elected city leaders at Hope Village for the tour.
“The opportunity for elected leaders to observe the effectiveness of private and public partnerships to assist our local citizens experiencing homelessness is vitally important,” he said.
CoHO’s goal is to have the tiny homes in Hope Village completed by Thanksgiving of this year.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
