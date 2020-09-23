Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) will hold Conway ArtsFest virtually from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. The theme is “We Create Conway” and though hosting an in-person event for 1000+ people isn’t possible in 2020, CAFTA is dedicated to providing a free, quality arts experience to highlight local artists and celebrate the collective power of the arts.
ArtsFest videos and activities will be accessible through conwayarts.org. Every day from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3 video content will be released on the website including daily do-along children’s art projects created by art education students from the University of Central Arkansas’s Department of Art and Design. Videos and project examples from Conway Public Schools music and art programs will be shared throughout the week.
The following events will be livestreamed:
Students Create Conway
Oct. 1 from 7-8 p.m. Hosted by Students for the Arts, a registered student organization at the University of Central Arkansas.
The event will feature a hands-on printmaking activity and a virtual art exhibit featuring work by college students.
ArtsFest Live
Oct. 3 from 2-4 p.m. ArtsFest Live will feature a variety of guests from the local arts community who will lead activities and perform. Confirmed acts and contributors include the Lantern Theatre, Red Curtain Theatre, artist Jessica Jones, and Lady J and the Trebled Souls.
Black Artists Showcase
Oct. 3 from 7-8 p.m. The Showcase is the grand finale to the 2020 Conway ArtsFest. Local Black performing and visual artists chosen from our call for submissions will be featured. Local performing artist Mary Rowe, the Afroshoujo, will headline this event.
The Conway area community has many opportunities to be involved with ArtsFest throughout the week, including:
Make-at-Home Art Activities
Community members are invited to participate in two community art activities from home, the “We Create Conway” sidewalk chalk project and the “Joy in the Window” project. Instructions are available online. Photos of finished projects may be submitted from the website.
Art kits for children containing basic supplies for drawing and completing the two community art activities will be available for the general public to pick up for free from the Reynolds Performance Hall box office at the University of Central Arkansas campus from Sept. 21 through 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last.
Virtual Art Exhibit – call for submissions
Visual artists in Conway are invited to submit up to three pieces for inclusion in a virtual art exhibit.
This is an open call for submissions, but Conway Alliance for the Arts reserves the right to close submissions early or limit the number of works shown due to a high volume of entries. Deadline to enter is Sept. 23 and the online exhibition will open Sept. 30.
Other confirmed contributors throughout the week include the Faulkner County Library; Hendrix Theatre Arts and Dance; University of Central Arkansas Department of Film, Theatre, and Creative Writing; ceramicist Chris Swasta of Little Rock; and the CitiZine Project. Visit conwayarts.org for full schedule and more information.
ArtsFest couldn’t happen without our Sponsors and we thank them for supporting this year’s virtual ArtsFest.
Conway Kiwanis – presenting sponsor of children’s art activities.
Silverlake Design Studio – presenting sponsor of the Black Artists Showcase.
Arkansas Community Foundation – Faulkner County.
Engage Management.
