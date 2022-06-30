The Conway City Council approved annexing land outside of the city limits to be added to the city of Conway during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The land added to the City of Conway is 55.91 acres and includes the area north of Empy Trail, west of Orchard Park subdivision and south of the Cresthaven Subdivision Phase IV.
“All inhabitants residing within and upon the herein-above described lands and territory shall have and enjoy all the rights and privileges of, and be subject to all the laws, rules, ordinances, limitations and regulations imposed upon the inhabitants within the original limits of said City of Conway,” the ordinance read.
This land will be a part of Ward 4 and will have police and fire protection as well as receive maintenance from the city of Conway for any publicly dedicated streets.
Any people living in these limits will also be able to connect to portable water, electric and telecommunications services provided by Conway Corp.
The petition for the annexation was filed in May and was approved without opposition. Alderman Shelley Mehl was absent from the meeting.
The council also approved of multiple ordinances and resolutions involving the Conway Police Department.
One of the CPD-related ordinances that was approved included the reimbursement of funds from multiple organizations including $51,139.44 and an additional $8,819.91 that will go to the CPD’s overtime expense account; $7,806.94 from Municipal Vehicle Program that will go to CPD’s vehicle maintenance expense account; and $1,632.79 from Gall’s Uniforms that will go to CPD’s uniforms expense account.
CPD was also approved for funds to help with the purchase of a new vehicle for the department. In July 2021, CPD had an insurance in the loss of a vehicle that was paid to it in the amount of $7,000 as well as receiving a little more than $11,000 from vehicles the department sold this year. These funds will be put back into the appropriate accounts so CPD can purchase more vehicles.
The General Assembly approved of a one-time $5,000 stipend that would go toward all eligible full-time law enforcement officers in the state. The city council approved of these funds as well as funds from the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) grant and from the 2020 Justice Assistance Grant.
It was also approved by the city council for CPD to enter into a contract with Counseling Associates, Inc. (CAI) so that CAI can provide health care workers to accompany officers so that they can better service to individuals in the community in crisis, more specifically those suffering from mental illness.
“We are working very hard to get this into action,” Chief William Tapley said.
The council also extended Conway Corp’s telecommunication franchise and lease agreement. The agreement was going to expire in 2025, but has been extended to Dec. 31, 2050.
Conway Corp’s tease monthly payment will increase from $10,000 a month to $16,000 a month, bringing the city an additional $72,000 annually.
The council also approved:
A temporary prohibition of sign permits for build board and any other freestanding signs exceeding 12 feet in height that are over 1000 feet from the interstate so that the city can do some more research with their sign codes.
A private club permit for the Rogue Roundabout.
The funds for Fureigh Heavy Construction’s lowest bid for the Markham Street Jump Start Phase II project, which will go from Walnut Street to about 100 to 150 feet past Bruce Street. Conway is responsible for 20 percent of the cost while Metroplan will fund the other 80 percent.
Ricky Gee was awarded a key to the city on Tuesday.
“On behalf of Mayor Castleberry, I would like to present Ricky Gee with the key to the city,” Felicia Rogers, executive assistant to the mayor, said. “We appreciate all the hard work that you do in keeping current events on your Facebook page and being at all of our events, so we really do appreciate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.