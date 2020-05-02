Conway Public Schools announced its Teachers of the Year from each building.

“These [teachers] will be eligible to apply for District Teacher of the Year, which will be selected and named by the end of the school year,” spokesman Heather Kendrick said.

The winner from each building was:

Anna Holstead, Sallie Cone Preschool

Ellen Smith, Ida Burns Elementary

Leah Mercer, Woodrow Cummins Elementary

Andrea Fournier, Theodore Jones Elementary

Leah Kotch, Carolyn Lewis Elementary

Brandon Sorrells, Florence Mattison Elementary

Danielle Creswell, Julia Lee Moore Elementary

Susan Henderson, Ellen Smith Elementar

Laurel Breashears, Jim Stone Elementary

Bart Dooley, Marguerite Vann Elementary

Beth Lasley, Bob & Betty Courtway Middle School

Erika Easley, Ruth Doyle Middle School

Ginger Campbell, Ray & Phyllis Simon Middle School

Crystal Rehm, Carl Stuart Middle School

Tyler Hanson, Conway Junior High School

Melissa Smith, Conway High School

