Conway Public Schools announced its Teachers of the Year from each building.
“These [teachers] will be eligible to apply for District Teacher of the Year, which will be selected and named by the end of the school year,” spokesman Heather Kendrick said.
The winner from each building was:
Anna Holstead, Sallie Cone Preschool
Ellen Smith, Ida Burns Elementary
Leah Mercer, Woodrow Cummins Elementary
Andrea Fournier, Theodore Jones Elementary
Leah Kotch, Carolyn Lewis Elementary
Brandon Sorrells, Florence Mattison Elementary
Danielle Creswell, Julia Lee Moore Elementary
Susan Henderson, Ellen Smith Elementar
Laurel Breashears, Jim Stone Elementary
Bart Dooley, Marguerite Vann Elementary
Beth Lasley, Bob & Betty Courtway Middle School
Erika Easley, Ruth Doyle Middle School
Ginger Campbell, Ray & Phyllis Simon Middle School
Crystal Rehm, Carl Stuart Middle School
Tyler Hanson, Conway Junior High School
Melissa Smith, Conway High School
