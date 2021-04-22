Conway Public Schools (CPSD) announced its 2021-22 Teachers of the Year award winners on Tuesday, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat.
Teachers from each of the district’s 16 campuses are included as winners ahead of the district-wide Teacher of the Year award announcement next month.
2021-22 CPSD Teachers of the Year:
Sallie Cone Preschool – Amanda Grantham.
Ida Burns Elementary – Amanda Dowdy.
Woodrow Cummins Elementary – Britney Graham.
Theodore Jones Elementary – Nathan Howse.
Carolyn Lewis Elementary – Nicole Garrett.
Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary – Angela Haynes.
Julia Lee Moore Elementary – Betsy Staley.
Ellen Smith Elementary – Julie Turner.
Jim Stone Elementary – Raven Haynes.
Marguerite Vann Elementary – Lindsey Jones.
Bob & Betty Courtway Middle School – Kaitlyn Ryals.
Ruth Doyle Middle School – Jennifer Seifert.
Ray & Phyllis Simon Middle School – Lora Liddell.
Carl Stuart Middle School – Violeta Gomez.
Conway Junior High – Abbie Dolan.
Conway High School – Kim Penn.
Kendrick told the Log Cabin that each of the teachers chosen to receive awards are representatives and examples of the finest work that CPSD staff do every day.
“The Teachers of the Year from our 16 schools represent all the hard work, creativity, determination, grace, compassion, flexibility, endless hours on Zoom, diligence to health and safety measures, willingness to learn new things, impromptu tech support and overall energy and strength that has been shown by [CPSD] teachers this year,” Kendrick said. “Not only did [the teachers] teach students both virtually and onsite, but they did so during a global pandemic and a record-breaking snow event. Congratulations to these outstanding educators!”
For the district-wide Teacher of the Year award, award winners from each campus will complete an application that will be judged and reviewed by a committee before the district chooses its overall winner at the end of May, Kendrick said. The overall award winner will also represent CPSD at both regional and state “Teacher of the Year” competitions later this year.
