The Conway City Council unanimously approved the city’s first overnight emergency shelter during its regular meeting Tuesday.
“We know this project has been a long time coming, We have been diligently working behind the scenes with our architect [Branson Evans with Level 5 Architecture] and making sure we get the bids in,” Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Director Shawanna Rodgers said.
The city received three bids for the project, which will be a remodel of an existing 2,661-square-foot building in addition to construction of a 4,881-square-foot building at 1116 Gum St., and approved the lowest bid of a little more than $1.8 million from BMD Builders on Tuesday.
The project will be partially funded from CDBG’s annual program funding while no more than $700,000 will come from the city’s general fund.
“It’s a bit more than we anticipated but we feel like this will be a great project not just for the city of Conway but for our nonprofits as well,” Rodgers said. “We want to invest in this neighborhood like we did with the Pine Street community.”
The shelter will sleep up to 40 people and will feature a day-use resource center, a courtyard, free internet access, case management services, laundry, restrooms and showers.
CDBG budgeted $1.2 million for the project using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act money from the 2021 and 2022 program years. It has already spent $260,000 on “purchase of property, architects, testing, survey, etc.,” according to a memo Rodgers sent to the mayor and city council on March 4.
Bids for the project were initially solicited in August 2021 but the lowest bid received at the time was $1.9 million “due to the rising construction cost [so] we decided to hold the project for approximately 6 months to see if construction cost would go down,” Rodgers wrote in the memo.
On March 1, the city solicited bids for the project a second time and the lowest bid came in around $100,000 cheaper.
The project could be complete as early as 2023, Rodgers said Tuesday.
