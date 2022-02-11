The Conway Board of Education approved the purchase of new scoreboards for Conway High School’s stadiums and arenas for future sport events Tuesday evening at its regular school board meeting.
The project has been in development since October of 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the following March forced the district to pause it.
“The ones at the baseball and softball fields are over 20 years old,” Jason Lawrence, the district’s director of support services, said. “Conway and Little Rock Central are the only two 7A schools in the state that don’t have something like this.”
After looking at three different vendors for the project, Lawrence said he felt comfortable with Daktronics, a company that has American-made products and scoreboards used across the state including at the University of Central Arkansas.
Lawrence said that these won’t just be scoreboards but also a marketing plan and a class for Conway students.
“It’s an opportunity for our students to even go into this field,” he said. “Daktronics is going to provide curriculum for students to learn and use these boards.”
Conway Corporation has already agreed to create future internships for these students where they can help on their production of Channel 5.
“I love the student interaction part of this,” Superintendent Jeff Collum said. “These kids are going to be able to go to the sidelines and they’re going to get classroom experience. The internships with Conway Corp are a great connection to make.”
The new boards would include a new jumbotron for the center of the basketball court that will have video on all four sides along with two end boards that will include player information and sponsor panels. There will also be a 23x40 scoreboard for the football field.
The boards will cost an estimated $923,000, but the district also has a plan for the boards to “pay for themselves.” A marketing package that has been created for sponsors of the board will include $300,000 for “Anchor Sponsors,” $60,000 for “Founding sponsors,” and $35,000 for “Premier Sponsors.”
Lawrence said that the district has enough sponsors already to pay up to $900,000. Lawrence added that the revenue from the sponsorships will go into the district’s athletic department.
