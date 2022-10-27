The Conway City Council approved reimbursement funds from various entries for the Conway Police Department (CPD) during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Two of the reimbursement funds for CPD came from the Municipal Vehicle Program in the amount of $1,354.74 and another in the amount of $2,268.19 from insurance proceeds. The $1,365.74 will go into the Animal Welfare Unit vehicle maintenance expense account while the $2,268.19 will go into the CPD vehicle maintenance expense account.
Two of the reimbursements came from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration in the amount of $570,000 and $43,605 from the State Grant Revenue stipend payments. The $570,000 reimbursement will go into the CPD salaries and wages uninformed expense account while the $43,605 will go into the CPD social security contributions expense account.
The other reimbursements include $4,767.09 from various companies for the CPD overtime account and $2,263.79 from Nationwide Insurance to go into miscellaneous CPD accounts.
City council also approved the annual levying of the millage rate of the volunteer and mandated property tax for multiple government organizations.
Operating under Arkansas Code 26-73-202, the city council approved the levying of the milage rate of the volunteer property tax for the city of Conway Animal Shelter, the city of Conway Public Recreation and Playgrounds, the city of Conway Cemeteries, the city of Conway Police Officer Pension and Relief Fund, the city of Conway Fire Fighters Pension and Relief Fund, the city of Conway Paid Non-Uniformed Pension and Relief Fund and the city of Conway General Fund Revenue.
The city of Conway Animal Welfare Shelter’s collected tax will be fixed and levied at the rate of .2 mill on each dollar of assessed value of real and personal property. The city of Conway General Fund Revenue will be fixed and levied at the rate of .3 mill on each dollar of assessed value of real and personal property while all the other organizations discussed will be fixed and levied at the rate of .4 mill on each dollar of assessed value of real and personal property.
The Faulkner County Quorum Court will now be authorized to discuss this at its next regular meeting in November, currently scheduled for Nov. 7.
This is a process the Conway City Council goes through every year.
City council also set a public hearing set for the next meeting, Nov. 8, to discuss the closing of Court Z Street located within the Round Mountain subdivision.
Also approved at the meeting:
An ordinance to appropriate funds receive from Metroplan for the Northwest Arkansas Study Tour which the City of Conway recently participated in.
The nominations for new Civil Service Commission members of Eric King and Dennis Moore.
Three resolutions requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to certified lien against real property as a result of the incurred expenses by the city of Conway.
A resolution expressing the city of Conway’s willingness to utilize federal aid Surface Transportation Block Program funds for the Northwest Trail Phase One Design Project.
Extension of Stone Dam Creek.
A resolution authorizing Mayor Bart Castleberry to enter into a contract with S7 Tactical for training facility use for the Conway Police Department.
