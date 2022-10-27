The Conway City Council approved reimbursement funds from various entries for the Conway Police Department (CPD) during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Two of the reimbursement funds for CPD came from the Municipal Vehicle Program in the amount of $1,354.74 and another in the amount of $2,268.19 from insurance proceeds. The $1,365.74 will go into the Animal Welfare Unit vehicle maintenance expense account while the $2,268.19 will go into the CPD vehicle maintenance expense account.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

