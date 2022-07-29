The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives named Conway Area Chamber of Commerce as one of the 2022 Chamber of the Year winners at the ACCE Annual Awards Show on Wednesday.
The Chamber of Year award is the most prestigious and competitive award that the ACCE presents.
The Chamber of the Year title is the “only globally-recognized industry award that honors top chambers of commerce," ACCE officials said.
“Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities,” according to acce.org.
“Chambers of commerce have never been more essential to regional prosperity,” ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly said. “This achievement reflects how hard chambers work to ensure the vibrancy of their communities and organizational success. Congratulations to our winners on their outstanding leadership, commitment to its community and serving as a role model for the chamber profession.”
Conwayarkansas.org said that “communities that thrive are those that drive job creation, offer a robust quality of place for residents and visitors, and have a developed and working strategic plan."
Conway Area Chamber President and CEO Brad Lacy said: “We’re thrilled. It’s great for our organization. It’s great for our city to be named the best chamber in America. It’s a really great reflection on our business community, our 1,600 members and really the work that we do through them.”
The Conway Area Chamber has worked on various projects that have made their community the top priority, such as the first community strategic plan in 2010, which outlined more than 132 goals to be done before the year 2025.
In 2020, COVID-19 affected city operations and halted plans for the Conway Area Chamber.
In August and September of 2020, the chamber went on to collect survey responses, through a short, anonymous survey to help identify the top priorities of its citizens.
In wake of the pandemic, the Conway Area Chamber collected 31 percent more survey responses than in the 2010 effort, leaving the chamber with 1,838 responses from its community. These responses led to the creation of the Conway2035 strategic plan.
The Conway Area Chamber announced Conway2035 as its new strategic 15-year plan in May 2021.
According to conway2035.org, the plan is split into two categories, people of Conway and places of Conway.
The People of Conway category prioritizes the following topics: arts, entertainment and culture; diversity, belonging, inclusion and equity; education (PreK-12); job creation; poverty and homelessness; public safety; and small business and entrepreneurship.
The Places of Conway highlight topics such as beautification; bicycle paths and trails; downtown business district; land use and planning; parks and recreation; public transportation; and streets, sidewalks and drainage.
Progress has already been made on many of the priorities listed.
Conway voters passed a community center/soccer initiative in February with 81 percent of the vote, which addresses four out of eight of the parks and recreation goals in the Conway2035 plan.
More information about the 15-year plan can be found at conway2035.org.
